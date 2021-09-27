Bruno from the “12 strokes of noon” breaks the record for winning in a game show

TELEVISION – “Which actress did the creators of Asterix take as their inspiration for the character of Cleopatra?” Do you have the answer to this question from the presenter of 12 noon shots Jean-Luc Reichmann? Bruno Hourcade, candidate of the show, answered him right: Elizabeth Taylor.

Thanks to this answer, this Saturday, September 25, he became a millionaire and holds the record for winning in a game show in France: 1,002,907 euros. A jackpot doomed to increase since the candidate, who already holds the record for the number of participations in the show, is still at stake.

“I find it fantastic what is going on! We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time! (…) It’s a crazy story! ”, Reacted an overexcited Jean-Luc Reichmann while the music The Final countdown of the group Europe echoed on the set. “But when will Bruno stop?” He added in a tweet a little later.