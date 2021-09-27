Bruno from the “12 strokes of noon” breaks the record for winning in a game show

TELEVISION – “Which actress did the creators of Asterix take as their inspiration for the character of Cleopatra?” Do you have the answer to this question from the presenter of 12 noon shots Jean-Luc Reichmann? Bruno Hourcade, candidate of the show, answered him right: Elizabeth Taylor.
Thanks to this answer, this Saturday, September 25, he became a millionaire and holds the record for winning in a game show in France: 1,002,907 euros. A jackpot doomed to increase since the candidate, who already holds the record for the number of participations in the show, is still at stake.
“I find it fantastic what is going on! We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time! (…) It’s a crazy story! ”, Reacted an overexcited Jean-Luc Reichmann while the music The Final countdown of the group Europe echoed on the set. “But when will Bruno stop?” He added in a tweet a little later.
Because Bruno Hourcade, originally from Toulouse and nicknamed “Fifou Dingo”, has been winning show after show since January 20. Exceed the million euros, he explains to the Parisian, “It was almost a relief. I had a lot of difficulty reaching this milestone. (…) Each time, we re-staged with relatives, we talked about the million again… And I’m not a fan of this kind of pressure, of these goals. ”
He also specifies having won 700,000 euros in cash, and the rest in gifts. Thus, if he has the record of earnings, the financial record still belongs to the candidate of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Marie Friedel, who won one million euros in 2004, recalls Star TV. Will he also succeed in breaking this record? Response in the coming weeks.
