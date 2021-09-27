More

    Bruno, with more than a million euros in earnings, becomes the biggest winner in a TV game in France

    A new historical record! Bruno, candidate of 12 noon shots on TF1, on Saturday saw its jackpot climb to just over a million euros, exactly 1,002,907 euros. He broke the winning record of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ?, becoming the biggest winner in a game show in France.

    “In Asterix, which actress inspired Cleopatra? », Asked Jean-Luc Reichmann. “Elizabeth Taylor,” replied the candidate from Haute-Garonne, in the running since January 20 in the daily game of TF1, with this response crossing the million mark in earnings.


    “A crazy story”

    “One million euros has been exceeded today in the 12 noon shots ! I find it fantastic what is happening! We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time! Exclaimed Jean-Luc Reichmann, as a rain of confetti fell on the set.

    “Well done for all this knowledge. I am very happy for all these hunches that you have had since January 20 that you are here. We are on the verge of breaking a world record. I don’t know if you realize. It’s a crazy story! “, Continued the host of the game.


