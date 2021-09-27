Caroline of Monaco gets white hair for Charlene, in the middle of a storm

Present alongside Prince Albert of Monaco on the occasion of a big event organized on the rock, Caroline of Monaco once again appears with white hair. She would be very worried about Princess Charlene, absent for months because of her health problems.

The mother of four children including Princess Alexandra of Hanover, born of her marriage to Prince Ernst August of Hanover, has indeed inaugurated this weekend three sites of the upper esplanade of Larvotto (Place Anne-Marie Campora, Olace Joséphine Baker and Princess Louise-Hippolyte), alongside Prince Albert and a few Monegasque personalities. .

And that day, she appeared with white hair.

Whenever the older Grimaldi gives up dyeing her hair, she was going through a crisis.

Last year, as reported by the magazine “Here”, on the occasion of Monaco’s National Day, the 63-year-old princess showed herself naturally, displaying for the first time ‘her white hair.





“While some saw it as a mark of female empowerment, others might see it as an expression of the storm she’s been going through with Charlotte. This is undoubtedly what we call a Racisian drama ”.

At the time, his eldest daughter would have come close to divorce from producer Dimitri Rassam, the father of his second son.

And today, Princess Caroline of Monaco is said to be in anguish for her sister-in-law, who has been stuck in South Africa for months.

