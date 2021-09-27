Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont returns to Brussels after brief arrest in Italy

Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont is back in Brussels on Monday, September 27, after being briefly arrested in Sardinia (Italy) at the end of last week. He is still being sued in Spain for his role in the attempt to secede from Catalonia in 2017. Carles Puigdemont “is in Brussels and will return to Sardinia on Sunday” to attend a judicial hearing next Monday on his extradition demanded by Spain, said his lawyer Gonzalo Boye in a message.

Based in Belgium, where he fled in 2017 to escape prosecution by Spanish justice, the 58-year-old former Catalan regional president was arrested Thursday evening upon his arrival at Alghero airport, on the Italian island, where he was to participate in the Catalan Adifolk festival. He was released Friday evening after pledging to return to Sardinia for the extradition hearing. The MEP had announced that he wanted to participate in a meeting of the European Parliament’s foreign trade committee.





As an elected European, Carles Puigdemont first benefited from parliamentary immunity but the European Parliament lifted it on March 9 by a large majority. This measure was confirmed on July 30 by the General Court of the European Union. However, the European Parliament’s decision is the subject of an appeal, the final judgment of which must be delivered at a later date. His lawyers therefore consider that Parliament’s decision is “suspended”, just like the application of the arrest warrant.