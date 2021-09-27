celebrities celebrate Halloween at Disneyland Paris (PHOTOS)

Disneyland Paris launched its Halloween-related festivities this Sunday, September 26. The opportunity for many celebrities, including Raphael and Mélanie Thierry or Louane, to go there.
Long summer evenings are over, fall has officially arrived! For lovers of the season, it rhymes with colorful trees and grilled chestnuts, but also and above all with Halloween. The holiday coming straight from the United States is celebrated by young and old on October 31. Disneyland Paris did not wait for this date to launch its festivities: from this Sunday, September 26, the park beloved by celebrities, which reopened its doors after a long period of closure due to the pandemic, declared the Halloween season open. For the occasion, after receiving Vianney, Vitaa and Issa Doumbia in 2020, the leading tourist destination in Europe has invited other celebrities to walk its alleys.
Raphael and Mélanie Thierry came as a couple
Among the people invited, Raphael and Mélanie Thierry came hand in hand. Sunglasses on the nose and cap on the head, the couple, often discreet about their private life, took the break, smiling, with Captain Hook, one of the “bad guys” highlighted by Disneyland Paris on the occasion of ‘Halloween. Another artist to have made the trip: Louane, who came without his companion Florian Rossi. But seeing the smile of the future star of a series for TF1, there is no doubt that she will return one day accompanied by her daughter! The racing driver Pierre Gasly was there too, and if we imagine him a fan of Cars, the winner of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix in 2020 posed next to the queen ofAlice in Wonderland.
Guillaume Canet and Gilles Lelouche among friends
If Disneyland is the favorite address for toddlers, it is also that of older children. Laurent Lafitte, Guillaume Canet and Gilles Lellouche thus came together, the latter posing in the middle of a 100/100 Halloween decor. It must be said that, for nearly a month (from October 1 to November 7), the park will have 330 pumpkins, 175 meters of light garlands, 56 lanterns, around forty (nice) ghosts and other skeletons. Enough to celebrate Halloween with dignity!