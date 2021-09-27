Chagall, Renoir, Dufy, Bonnard, Utrillo … The Museum of Fine Arts in Rouen is enriched with 31 paintings

This collection brought together by a Norman couple, Lucien and Simone Baudoux, and bequeathed to the institution, amounts to millions of euros.

From Chagall to Renoir via Dufy or Bonnard: the Museum of Fine Arts of Rouen has just enriched its permanent collection with 31 paintings bequeathed by a couple of Normans, a donation worth several million euros, has we learned from the museum on Monday. With in particular a painting by Marc Chagall, two by Auguste Renoir but also a Pierre Bonnard, three Eugène Boudin, three Raoul Dufy, a Marie Laurencin, a Maurice Utrillo, two Bernard Buffet, an Albert Marquet, the value of the 31 paintings “can be counted in millions of euros if we add up all the values ​​of all these artists“Sylvain Amic, director of the Rouen museums, told AFP.

The works are exhibited until November 8 in the same room of the museum. They will then be part of the permanent route or will be shown in other Norman museums. “The most extraordinary of all is Chagall. It is really a very very beautiful Chagall», Specifies the chief curator. With her brightly colored Madonna and Child and her animals in the foreground and a huge sun approaching the horizon and a village in the background, “it is really this very dreamlike universe of Chagall which is at the same time the universe of the spectacle, but which also recycles all his Russia which he carries within him», Adds Sylvain Amic. The blue bird in the work of the Russian painter echoes the blues of Paddock in Deauville and Regattas in Le Havre by Raoul Dufy.

The paintings are the subject of investigations like this Midday landscape by Pierre Bonnard. “I think it’s a landscape in Le Cannet, where he lived. We are doing research with Bonnard specialists», Explains the curator. The museum is also particularly pleased to exhibit to the public an early Eugène Boudin dating from the time when the artist “painted port entrances with Monet at the very beginning of their careers“, The outer port of Deauville. If the whole was in “fairly good condition», All the paintings have been lightly restored. “They all had a layer of dirt and this is normal in a private apartment where there are fumes from the fireplace, the kitchen, the cigarette», Continues Sylvain Amic.

This collection is “truly the work of a lifetime“, That of Doctor Lucien Baudoux (1922-1989) and his wife Simone Baudoux who died on June 17, 2021,”generous donorsHe adds. “These are people who had a private mansion on the boulevards in Rouen, who had the means, but they were not millionaires», Specifies the chief curator.