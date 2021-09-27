Champions League 2021 – Before PSG – Manchester City: Why City ignored Messi

Five days for the transfer of the century. Where the arrival of Neymar at PSG in 2017 will have been a saga worthy of the greatest telenovelas, that of Lionel Messi in the capital had the air of short films. A blitzkrieg masterfully led by Paris to get their hands on the jewel of Barça and speed up the competition. But there was no competition. Because Paris was the only one to be able to afford such a star and his emoluments in full period of dry bread, even for the European giants. The only one, with Manchester City. However, in the file, the Citizens have never really pointed the tip of their nose. Surprising given the liabilities between the Messi clan and City.

2016: Pep Guardiola arrives in Manchester. And in its wake, a dream: the reformation of his duet with Lionel Messi. History to make the fantasy more believable, City names an organization chart which breathes the Barça of the great time. Pep Guardiola therefore, but also Txiki Begiristain, appointed sporting director of the Mancunian club in 2012 after having exercised these functions in Catalonia under Laporta, as well as Ferran Soriano, new executive director after having managed the Catalan finances.

In short, the cityzen ecosystem begins its charm offensive, while refuting any secret approach. “Messi is the best player in the world, stated Soriano in 2016. If he wants to come to City one day, we’ll open the door wide“.”As soon as Guardiola arrived they tried to sign him and always had a concrete interest in him“, confirms David Mooney, host of BlueMoonPodcast, dedicated to the Mancunian club.

2020, burofax and dreams at your fingertips

So, at regular intervals, the Messi-City rumor resurfaces. Often, it allows the Pulga and his father to raise the stakes with FC Barcelona, ​​thus participating in a headlong rush that will eventually end in 2021. In 2017, faced with insistent corridor noise, Barça moved all in to offer a four-year extension to its brilliant Argentinian. The sea serpent loses force. Until this completely crazy summer 2020.

Messi and City are then at a turning point. Humiliated during the Final 8 and breaking with his leadership, the Argentinean secedes. Still beaten early in Lisbon, by a club with a much lower standard, City sees in the Messi file the opportunity to boost a project that is already very expensive but still ineffective in Europe. On August 25, the famous burofax landed on the desk of Josep Maria Bartoméu and the scenario was set up. An exfiltration in good and due form with the promise of an XXL contract spread over 5 years, the last two years of which will be devoted to the conquest of New York via the subsidiary of the Mancunian club, await Messi. The sources are clear: at the end of August 2020, City is the only destination desired by the Argentinian clan.





The dream and then… patatras. Barca are playing their legal card and forcing Messi to respect his contract. A hard blow for City who mobilized their forces in a futile battle. But the Citizens keep in touch, you never know. Before going to the obvious in March 2021: the election of Joan Laporta, reputed to be close to the Pulga, is a “game-changer”. “This election changed a lot of things, believes the British journalist. At that point, Messi changed his mind and wanted to stay at Barca. So City leaders were obviously cold. They necessarily kept in touch but they also moved forward on other tracks since they expected to see him stay. When Messi ended up being free there was a real gap that City did not seek to fill“.

In tears, Messi is unable to start his press conference

Grealish, Kane and City DNA

Truth be told, no one in Manchester seemed really willing to believe in a worst-case scenario for Messi. “We were convinced that Messi would stay at Barça“, even admit Guardiola last August, once the Parisian offensive too advanced to counter-attack.”It was too late for that to happen, David Mooney analysis. Last summer they came really very close to extracting him from Barcelona, ​​without success. This summer, the board simply admitted they couldn’t afford to go through the same thing again, especially without guarantees. Especially since Messi was more in the idea of ​​staying in Barcelona, ​​so City prioritized Harry Kane instead. Obviously, they did not have much more guarantees on this file either (laughs) “.

Quite the opposite of PSG which, since January, advances masked as Leonardo will explain when recounting the behind the scenes of the transfer of the century. “I can’t hide that we had contacts before, will explain the Parisian sports director. But always after the month of January, when he was six months away from the end of his contract. We never contacted Messi before January 2021Quite the opposite of City, who almost disengaged at the most decisive moment.

The rest is this finally strange summer with more than 100 million invested in a single player, a first for the Citizens: Jack Grealish. Not really the same caliber as Messi. Not really the same age and the same expectations either. “In a way, Messi never really stuck with City’s project, says Mooney. In the end, the DNA was never really to buy huge superstars but to create them, like Yaya Touré or Sergio Agüero“.

An understandable argument but which almost fell into disuse a few weeks later, when the rumor of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at the Etihad took shape. But if City considered the option briefly, after Jorge Mendes’ proposal, it was only because the Kane case had been shattered days earlier. The transfer window is a game of dominoes, it is well known. And at that point, it was indeed Paris that was the last to stand.

