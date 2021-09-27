Champions League: France-Portugal, the battle for the UEFA index is in full swing

Downgraded to 6th place at the end of August after Monaco’s elimination in the C1 play-offs, France rose to fifth place last week in the UEFA rankings thanks to the first day of the three competitions. Unbeaten (2 wins and 4 draws), Paris SG and Lille in C1, Monaco, Marseille and Lyon in C3 and Rennes in C4 brought France to 45,081 points, against 44,549 for Portugal, far behind the untouchable England / Spain quartet / Italy / Germany.

For this “coefficient of the countries” calculated on the current season and the four preceding ones, the French representatives can still widen the gap since they are still all in contention, while Portugal only has four clubs out of six after the elimination of Santa Clara and Pacos de Ferreira in C4.

France remains late

Champions League Guardiola fears MNM: “The three players in front can do whatever they want” 29 MINUTES AGO

If France still had a comfortable mattress of points after the 2019-2020 season, thanks to the Paris final and OL’s semi-final in the Champions League, it gave up 1,684 points to the Portuguese last season, and remains late this year. However, a slip to sixth place at the end of the season would result in the French clubs losing a direct ticket to the group stage of the Europa League. In this hypothesis, the club which would finish fifth in Ligue 1 in spring 2022 would win a sesame for the less prestigious Europa League Conference, like the sixth in the championship.





Always the same problems at PSG: Can Pochettino succeed where the others have failed?

The fourth would continue to be directly qualified for the groups of the Europa League, and the first three for the Champions League (with preliminary rounds for the third). And for the Ligue 1 elite, the stakes will be even higher from 2024: in the new 36-team Champions League format, the fifth country in the UEFA index will benefit from three direct qualifiers for the phase group of C1, plus a fourth club competing in the preliminary rounds. A crucial prospect for the French clubs, which must consolidate their fifth place in Europe to stay in the wake of the best nations, knowing that a sixth place, and a lower number of qualified in C1, would limit mathematically the future progression of the index of France … and the financial future of L1 clubs.

UEFA index as of September 17

1. England 89.498 points

2. Spain 81,713

3. Italy 64,616

4. Germany 62,641

5. France 45,081

6. Portugal 44,549

7. Netherlands 34,900

Champions League Haaland very uncertain against Sporting 32 MINUTES AGO