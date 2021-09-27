Champions League – Interview with Carlos Muguruza, owner of the Volver, the favorite restaurant of Argentines from PSG

They’ve all been there. Or almost. If you talk about the Volver with South Americans who have played at PSG, everyone will respond with a smile. Because the Argentinian restaurant has become over the years the canteen of the Parisian cloakroom. Football fan, boss of the Boca Juniors peña in Paris, Carlos Muguruza saw all the stars of PSG version QSI in his restaurant. With the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris, he finally expects to see the “extraterrestrial” come to taste his meat. Just to fill an already full book of anecdotes.

In 2018, you explained that when he came to Paris, Messi preferred to go to Disneyland rather than come to your restaurants. Now that he’s settled here, has he ever been to your place?

Carlos Muguruza: No, not yet. We were closed until the start of the school year so I haven’t yet had the opportunity to organize this with Di Maria or with his entourage so he hasn’t come yet. But we hope so in the year, of course, to celebrate the Copa America. We already have his jersey that he sent us a long time ago, we are waiting for him.

For you, what does it represent to have Messi in Paris?

CM: Paris is an exceptional city, incredible monuments, the City of Light … And now, in addition to all that, there is an extraterrestrial living in Paris. It’s still tough there …

How do you explain this love relationship between Argentines and PSG since the arrival of QSI?

CM: The first to arrive were the ‘Flaco’ Pastore and Diego Lugano, who is Uruguayan but who is like us after all. That’s how they started coming to the restaurant. Then there was Lavezzi who is an exceptional type to unite around him. From there, Pocho (nickname of Lavezzi, editor’s note) brought back Di Maria, then Paredes arrived, Icardi too. Of course, Paris is such a beautiful city… There is a special ‘onda’. And then, there is a good understanding in the locker room between the Brazilians, the Italians … It is sure that it is something other than Manchester … Even if there, they pay as much as here, there is no not just the money that comes into play. The city of Paris is a real argument with them, with their wives. It’s really exceptional as a city, except for the weather. An Argentinian journalist friend once told me: “If the weather in Paris is bad, it’s just that God is fair. Imagine if Paris had the climate of Barcelona…”

How did your restaurant become so popular with PSG players?

CM: Diego Lugano, I knew him before he arrived in Paris. He came to eat with his family several times, then one day he decided to bring together several players. I have a first photo with him, Maxwell, Thiago Silva, Pastore, Lavezzi, Makélélé, Verratti. That day Ibra couldn’t come and he was like crazy. He caught up afterwards. This is how it started. With Pastore and Pocho, we created a real bond of friendship.

You even received David Beckham …

CM: The day Beckham signed in Paris in February 2013, Pocho had organized a dinner here. They had just lost an easy league match against Sochaux and the following weekend they were playing against OM. Pocho called me and asked me to book the restaurant when we weren’t quite ready yet, little things and details were missing. Pocho asks me to skip the Milan – Barcelona match and have no one in the restaurant, so I understood that he wanted to invite the whole team. But everyone, all the paparazzi, were waiting for Beckham at the Royal Monceau since it was his sister’s birthday. But one of the first to arrive at the restaurant… David Beckham. Imagine us… It was exceptional.





This evening was also special, wasn’t it?

CM: Yes. At the time, you could park right in front of the restaurant. So people started to wonder when they saw all the big cars parking in front of the restaurant. Beckham returned to the Royal Monceau afterwards but there was everyone there. And, that night, my internet connection goes down. So, impossible to see the match. Obviously, I get carried away by Lavezzi, as we do in Argentina. But Ibra, who played video games quite a bit, took matters into his own hands. He changed some settings, went into low definition and in the end we were able to see the match. But the game was more of an excuse than anything else. He was mostly there to chat, have a good time with asado, ham. Beckham, Belotta ham reminded him of the days of Madrid.

After that, did you organize asados ​​for the players on a regular basis?

CM: Absolutely. In 2016, when Ibra left, he played his last match on a Saturday I believe, in the Coupe de France. At Camp des Loges, on Thursday, we organized a big asado with everyone, it was really nice. He gave my son a signed jersey. Ibra, it was the band Marco, Maxwell, Pocho, Sirigu, Pastore. Moreover, at Marco’s wedding, he made a post by putting “the real PSG”. It was called the “banda del Pocho”.

We were talking about asados. We see a lot Mauro Icardi, in particular, posting moments of life around these Argentinian barbecues. What do these asados ​​represent in Argentinian culture?

CM: It’s a special moment in the life of a group. In Argentina, the tradition in football clubs says that on Thursdays, after training, before the weekend, we do an asado to unite everyone. It’s really user-friendly. Mauro, he knows it very well, he’s a great ‘asador’. Pocho also by the way: asado is an art, it’s a whole. You have to make the fire, know how to set the right temperature, then cook the meat slowly. We start with chorizos, then the picada (appetizer boards), people start to talk, to have a drink, even if the pro players drink relatively little.

And does it work every time?

CM: Everyone loves it. At Camp des Loges, the Brazilians loved it, Ibra too. Everyone is a fan of meat cooked this way. Some Argentines have even written to me to thank me for giving such good publicity to Argentinian meat.

You mentioned the paparazzi. Your restaurant is also appreciated by players for its discretion. How do you keep these comings a secret?

CM: Several times, when the players arrived, customers were already there. So I had to do the police so as not to bother them, with the photos, the autographs etc… Several times, Pocho said to me ‘no, leave them, it is with pleasure’. But Messi is another thing. There are all Koreans, the Chinese who went to Barcelona for him come to Paris now. They line up at the Royal Monceau. So obviously the day Messi comes, no one will be in the know except the staff. It will be in the greatest discretion. I try to protect them. The players call me, they ask me to book so we put them aside, with tips so that they are not bothered. My concern is that the players feel at home. Here, it’s very friendly, it’s Argentina in Paris in the end.

