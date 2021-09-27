Champions League – Messi back, Navas confirmed: the probable line-up of PSG against Manchester City

To face an entire army, it is better to take out the heavy artillery. Aware of the heavy task that awaits his family on Tuesday against Manchester City, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino intends to use his best weapons. If Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are certain to start in attack, a vagueness persists on the presence (or not) of Lionel Messi, hit in the knee and absent since the match against OL.

Navas still holder?

According to The team, the six-time Ballon d’Or will however make its comeback against the Citizens. As a holder? Possible, according to the daily, especially since he was present this Monday in Paris training. If it were to be too fair, it is Julian Draxler who would be lined up at kickoff in the attacking trio. In the middle, Gueye and Herrera seem untouchable. For the last place, it is a three-way race between Paredes, Wijnaldum … and Verratti, who should not start the meeting, however.

Finally, on the defense side, the central hinge should be composed by the duo Marquinhos-Kimpembe. In the corridors, Achraf Hakimi will obviously be established by Pochettino, while Nuno Mendes is announced holder on the other side. Ultimate dilemma for the Parisian coach: Navas or Donnarumma in goal? The trend is currently leaning for the first according to the press.

The probable composition of PSG: Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera, Paredes (or Wijnaldum), Gueye – Messi (or Draxler), Mbappé, Neymar

