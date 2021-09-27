Charlotte Gainsbourg in mourning: sad announcement on Instagram …

On September 6, Jane Birkin was the victim of a “mild form of stroke”. AFP had indeed announced the sad news about the 74-year-old artist. “She is doing well, also her relatives wish that peace be respected. Jane is eager to find her audience” we could read. A few hours later, her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg appeared smiling and radiant on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, thus suggesting that the situation had been arranged for her mother …

And after this big fear, Charlotte Gainsbourg unfortunately has to face sad news. This Saturday, September 25, 2021, the actress announced the death of her “beloved” Rita… her four-legged companion. A terrible disappearance for the pretty brunette, who worships her pets. On social networks, the mother of the family also regularly published photos of the bull terrier who had joined the family in the summer of 2020. The actress had recently shared an adorable photo of the animal surrounded by his three children Ben, Alice and Joe, born from his relationship with Yvan Attal.





“August 9, 2020 – September 15, 2021” sadly wrote Charlotte Gainsbourg this Saturday, referring to the date of adoption of her dog and the date of his death, in the caption of a publication with nearly ten photos of the bitch. Very quickly, his friends sent him messages of condolence on the social network.

Eleanor de la Fontaine