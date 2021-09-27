Chevrolet Corvette Z06, the first photos are here!

The official presentation of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 vintage 2023 is scheduled for October 26. However, Chevrolet decided to give us a taste by showing the exterior design of its supercar, revealing the mid-engined Corvette with an even more aggressive design.

The spy photos of recent months have shown the coupe certainly covered in camouflage but, also, with a large rear spoiler, which is surprisingly not found in these first official pictures.

The absence of the spoiler lends credence to the idea that it will be part of an optional performance package, although the Z06 should be sufficient on its own. The car is expected to carry the 5.5-liter V8 with a flat crankshaft and two overhead camshafts. This is a version of the engine used in the C8.R race car, which Chevy photographed with the new Z06 during the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It could produce 625 horsepower (460 kilowatts). The power will be transmitted to the wheels by a Tremec transmission.



4 Pictures



Chevrolet’s latest photo gives us our first clear glimpse of the car’s exterior, revealing a new bumper, specific wheels, and other minor tweaks. Everything under the front hood is new, with a new grille, modified air intakes and a more aggressive front splitter.

The new rear quarter panels change the design of the side air intakes and are reinforced by a new door sill piece. Unfortunately the rear is not visible, although the spy photos also suggested a new design of the bumpers, quadruple tailpipes and other improvements to the hyper sporty look.

We’ll have all the details in a month’s time when Chevy unveils the 2023 Corvette Z06 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. We can expect that by then the automaker will distill information as we go.

The powertrain details are still a mystery, and we don’t know the extent of interior updates that will be made to the high-performance model, although we don’t expect any significant interior upgrades. If Chevrolet is talking about Z06 MY 2023, it’s because the car won’t hit the market any time soon. See you this fall to find out more!