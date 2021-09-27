Children born in 2020 will experience two to seven times more natural disasters than their grandparents

A study carried out by around thirty climatologists reports worrying “intergenerational inequalities” in terms of natural risks.

The numbers are cold in the back. As the environmental crisis, linked among other things to global warming, becomes more and more concrete every year, the situation described by scientists and its foreseeable development for the decades to come are particularly worrying.

Like the last IPCC report, issued a few weeks ago, a recent study carried out by around thirty climatologists and published in the journal Science shows that the new generations will have to get used to an increasingly unstable and dangerous in terms of environmental risks.

7 times more heat waves, 3 times more floods, 2 times more droughts …

According to the conclusions of this study, relayed by The Guardian, people born in 2020 will thus experience, on average, around thirty episodes of extreme heat waves during their lifetime, i.e. seven times more than people born in sixty. years earlier, in 1960.

The increase in proportion is a little less for other types of natural disasters, but not much less worrying. The authors of the study estimate that children born in our time will experience twice as many droughts and forest fires as people today aged 60, but also three times as many floods and bad weather. harvests.





“A serious threat to the security of the younger generations”

As The Guardian specifies, all these forecasts also assume, far from being a given, that the various nations will respect the commitments to reduce CO2 emissions that they have made in recent years. “Our results highlight a serious threat to the safety of young generations and call for drastic reductions in emissions to preserve their future”, argues Professor Wim Thiery, director of the study in question.

Read more

“These new findings strengthen our 2019 analysis which showed that today’s children will need to emit eight times less CO2 over their lifetimes than their grandparents, if global warming is to be kept below 1 , 5 ° C, says Leo Hickman, editor of CarbonBrief. Climate change is already exacerbating many injustices, but the intergenerational injustice of climate change is particularly glaring. “

You may also be interested in this content: