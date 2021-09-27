Christian Millette, dancer of Vaimalama Chaves (Dance with the stars), reveals to have injured his face

This Sunday, September 26, Christian Millette revealed that he had injured his face in the most stupid way. And the partner of Vaimalama Chaves in season 11 of Dance with the stars is displayed today with “a hole in the forehead”.
This start of the season definitely does not smile on the troupe of the eleventh edition of Dance with the stars. After Maxime Dereymez handicapped by a serious eye infection and Anthony Colette who hurt his ankle by forcing too much during rehearsals, it was Inès Vandamme who found herself banged up. Jean-Baptiste Maunier’s partner revealed that she was the victim of a small road accident a few days ago: “I fell off the scooter on the way home from work. I wasn’t riding fast though, but it braked hard in front of me and I fell.” The dancer made a “big ugly blue “on the leg, which – she hopes – will be covered by her dress during the next bounty.
Christian Millette injured in the face
But Inès Vandamme is not the only one to worry about it today because of an unsightly injury. This Sunday, September 26, Christian Millette has indeed unveiled on Instagram a beautiful wound on the face. The evening had started well for the Quebec dancer, went out to celebrate his birthday at the restaurant with his friends Denitsa Ikonomova and Katrina Patchett. But on returning, the one who originally was not to participate in this season 11 of Dance with the stars was the victim of a stupid domestic accident as he then told in his stories on Instagram. “It was very nice this little birthday dinner. Then I arrived home … and this is what happened at the end “ explains Christian Millette, before showing his subscribers a big wound in the center of his forehead. He then sheepishly added: “That’s all me. I wanted to put something in the bathroom trash and I took the corner“.
“I have a hole in my forehead!”
This forehead injury is obviously seen as the nose in the middle of the face, enough to depress the dancer, who launches in his stories, a little dazed: “I have a hole in my forehead!” The latter then laments: “It’s not like I’m doing TV there, actually. I got a hole in my forehead, ouch ouch ouch. Look, I’m going to have a good night’s sleep and hoping it’s healed by Friday.” The next day, his injury still being just as visible, it was with his forehead covered by a cap that the Quebecer joined his partner Vaimalama Chaves for another week of rehearsals. The former Miss France who has also had complicated days since she was recently “assaulted” in the street by a gang of young people.