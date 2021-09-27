Christina Milian let loose! His very expensive gift for Matt Pokora’s birthday

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora are celebrating their birthday at the same time. On this occasion, the wife of three children gave a wonderful gift to her husband.

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora live the perfect love ! So when the two lovebirds celebrate their birthday at the same time, it’s time to celebrate! Indeed, the singer and actress were both born on September 26. “Somehow, finding out we had the same birthday turned a real physical attraction into an out of control chemical reaction … I mean the alchemy and the sparks flying everywhere!”, she indicated. The interpreter of Elle me control celebrates his 36th birthday and it is in France that the couple celebrated this anniversary. Currently in Paris since he is playing in the play, Great ambitions, all the small American family could thus wish a happy birthday to the dad of two children.

And we can say that Christina Milian did not skimp on the means. She gave her husband a biker-style leather jacket from the house of Balmain. A luxury garment of value of € 3,000 ! “He looks really delighted. A little Balmain has never hurt anyone. It will look perfect on him. My baby seems to be on a little cloud. I can’t wait to see him wearing it …” A magnificent present to celebrate this anniversary with his family.

“I’m glad you like your gift”

It must be said that Christina Milian supports her husband in his projects, especially when he realizes his first performance at the theater! “Well done for this great first Mr. Pokora! Everyone has torn! We are particularly proud of you. We spent all our time laughing”, she had declared. A pride that she therefore shared once again on Instagram, by offering her this magnificent present: “I love you. Happy birthday to us. I’m glad you like your gift”. As a reminder, it was in 2017 that the two lovebirds formalized their relationship.

