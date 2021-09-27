Christine Lagarde’s futile crusade against Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies

Christine Lagarde goes on a crusade against cryptocurrencies

In recent months, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) seems to have mounted her steed, to begin a personal crusade. And if she doesn’t seem willing to die for the cause, her enemies seem just as imaginary as the Holy Grail … With a financial system like the new Holy Land, and the euro (digital or not) in her sights, Christine Lagarde would she be a signet ring of modern times? In any case, his attitude seems to go in the direction in this comparison..

Since taking office in November 2019, Christine Lagarde’s opinion on cryptocurrencies has indeed taken a 180-degree turn. Initially, this seemed rather favorable. Nevertheless, the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic appears to have left indelible marks on the advice of Madame Lagarde, but also on the financial system in general.

Any speculative aspect of the economy, which has existed for decades, seems to have become the element to be destroyed for the ECB. However, BTC and cryptocurrencies are, rightly or wrongly, considered the speculative assets par excellence, a true divine calamity.

Lagarde says cryptocurrencies are not currencies

The high point seems to have been reached ten days ago, when Christine Lagarde announced with disconcerting assurance than :

“Cryptocurrencies are not currencies. Period.“

An assertion as a last-ditch, as BTC has officially become a legal tender in El Salvador. So what was the point of this outing, if not to make the crypto-community smile, which is growing day by day?

In fact, Christine Lagarde seems to have started her futile crusade against digital assets, a crusade she leads alone. Indeed, if it is a signet ring that hides a forest of pilgrims behind it, the latter are the subject of a wanted notice.

Christine Lagarde attacks cryptocurrencies to defend the system

In view of her numerous outings on the subject since the start of 2021, Christine Lagarde seems have a good reason to criticize BTC and cryptoassets.

However, the President of the ECB omits that many economists and specialists, including Doctor of Economics Philippe Herlin, question the policy practiced since March 2020. The pandemic has caused the return of the printing press, or rather something close to it.

Indeed, printing money, that is to say printing banknotes or creating cashless money ad infinitum, is not authorized. So we found a solution for him: through a writing game, money creation makes it possible to buy government bonds.

In other words, it is not, officially, a printing press. However, this method comes very close to it and is criticized from all sides.

The system defended by Madame Lagarde in fact increases the debt of the States, at the risk of it exploding like a balloon. But, again, this system has found a relentless loophole: trust.

Lagarde’s system is more to criticize than cryptocurrencies

Through this writing game and the purchase of government bonds, a vicious circle has been created. State public debt continues to grow exponentially, for the simple reason that creditors and debtors have confidence in the system.

Not so long ago, 50% of GDP debt was a disaster. Today, it is a goal to achieve. Indeed, to date, we are closer to 150% than to 50%. How far will we go?

The vicious circle seems to satisfy everyone, both creditors and debtors. The former are not repaid on time or only by very low or even negative interest. Thus, the creditor can even pay the over-indebted debtor.

However, instead of questioning a system that works on its head, Christine Lagarde prefers to type on cryptocurrencies. How does the President of the ECB justify the records broken by the financial markets, when the economy has been in decline since March 2020?

A priori, there is little chance that she will try this little game, since it is precisely thanks to infinite money creation that investors continue to “have confidenceIn the economy.

Christine Lagarde prepares the way for the digital euro

What if Lagarde’s crusade against digital assets was linked to the ECB’s digital euro project? In other words, does it represent a thoughtful attack?





The last few months may prompt us to turn to this interpretation. On the one hand, the draft European MiCa regulation, regulating the entire crypto-asset market, is in the works. On the other hand, recent reviews by Christine Lagarde have focused on stablecoins. However, we know that it is more the latter than the BTC that can compete fiat currencies.

It is therefore logical to wonder if the crusade of the President of the ECB is not a calculation. Recall that she was rather favorable to cryptocurrencies before taking office.

Beyond the digital euro, the promotion of central bank digital currencies (MNBC) is also an element to be brought into the balance.

Of course, according to Christine Lagarde and the ECB as a whole, MNBCs would represent good, while the evil would be cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

Christine Lagarde’s crusade is at best futile, at worst calculated. It is futile since Madame Lagarde’s last arguments are closer to commercial coffee than to an in-depth analysis of the subject.

It could also be calculated with a view to promoting new ECB products, namely the digital euro and MNBCs in the broad sense.

The interest is now to know if the assertions of Christine Lagarde will have an impact on cryptocurrencies and if the investigative phase of the digital euro project will prove to be conclusive.

