Claude Chirac gives news of his mother Bernadette

Since the death of her husband two years ago to the day, Bernadette Chirac has been discreet. So, at the turn of an interview with Vivement dimanche, his daughter, Claude Chirac gives his news. Faced with Michel Drucker this Sunday, September 26, the daughter of Jacques Chirac assures that her mother is doing “as well as possible”. “The situation has calmed down, it is going well …”, she announced.

To restore balm to his mother’s heart, Claude Chirac told the host of Vivement dimanche to have spent the summer with her. “I brought her to Corrèze this summer, and it is always a great pleasure for her to spend a moment in Corrèze. This land which has really been a commitment for her, a deep passion ”, recounted Claude Chirac with a smile. Over time, she became infatuated with this same region, and by becoming County Councilor for Corrèze, Claude Chirac followed in Bernadette’s footsteps. A career that is undoubtedly his pride. Bernadette Chirac can count on her children and grandchildren to live better days, without her late husband.





Before discussing the health of the former president of the Yellow Pieces operation, Claude Chirac recalled these nights of vigils at the Invalides to pay tribute to Jacques Chirac. She said the gathering had helped her family a lot to hold on during their grief. “Thanks to all of her people who came spontaneously, it was a less difficult time to overcome, and for my mother in particular who (…)

