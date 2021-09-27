Claude Puel already dropped by the cloakroom of Sainté?

The days of Claude Puel are numbered on the bench of ASSE. The management of the Loire club would wait for the derby against OL to decide the future of the coach who would now have trouble with his locker room.

Claude Puel begins to annoy internally

According to RMC Sport, AS Saint-Étienne players are seriously starting to be annoyed by Claude Puel’s changes of device. Some locker room executives would particularly regret the lack of experience within the team and would find it difficult to integrate. According to the revelations of The team, while the climate is already very tense in Saint-Étienne with the club’s sale file, the temperature rose a notch in the Stéphanois locker room at half-time in the match against OGC Nice.

The sports newspaper explains in particular that between Claude Puel and Denis Bouanga the tone is raised. Frustrated by his replacement by Ryad Boudebouz for the second part of the match, the Gabonese striker returned directly to take a shower, despite his coach’s insistence that he join his chat. An injunction to which the 26-year-old did not want to obey, immediately raising the wrath of Claude Puel.





Mercato ASSE: Puel fired after the derby against OL?

According to information disclosed by the daily The team, the Greens could appoint a new coach if they were to lose the derby against Olympique Lyonnais, next Sunday at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium. In the event of a bad result, the former coach of OGC Nice will not go until the end of his term of his contract, on June 30 next. At the latest news, the media Goal announced on Monday that Laurent Huard, current director of the ASSE training center, could take over from Puel and act as interim until the arrival of the potential future purchaser of the club.

To be continued…