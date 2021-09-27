Claude Puel’s successor already identified!

Claude Puel is now on a tight rope at ASSE. Moreover, the leaders of Saint-Etienne have already identified a technician to succeed the current coach of the Greens.

Claude Puel threatened, departure possible at the end of the week!

According to daily information The team, reported by BeIN Sport, the leaders of AS Saint-Étienne have set the derby against Olympique Lyonnais as the last chance for Claude Puel to stay on the bench. After another defeat last Saturday against OGC Nice (0-3), the Loire club is the red lantern of Ligue 1 with only 3 points after 8 days of the championship.

A situation which now places the former Leicester City coach on an ejection seat, a few days before the derby against the Gones which could be fatal in Puel. A new defeat against the Lyon enemy, Sunday in Geoffroy-Guichard, could spell the end of its history in Saint-Étienne. Still according to the same source, Puel also pays the dissatisfaction of the Stéphanois supporters who demanded his departure this weekend. In the event of the departure of the 60-year-old man, a name would already be on the table of the management of ASSE to succeed him.





Laurent Huard, favorite to replace Puel?

According to information from ButFootBall, “it is to Laurent Huard that the leaders of Saint-Etienne could turn. Appointed director of the training center this summer to replace Philippe Guillemet, the former midfielder is appreciated by players and holders of the DEPF. The sports media explains in particular that due to the probable takeover of AS Saint-Étienne, Laurent Huard could thus act as Puel before the new owners appoint a new coach. The other internal solution leads to Julien Sablé. But the former captain of Saint-Etienne, current assistant to Puel, had already gone to the front four years after the departure of Oscar Garcia, and the experience had been painful.

To be continued…