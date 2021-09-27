Clermont touched sunk in Toulouse: the tops and flops of a defeat conceded despite many highlights

Eternal Toulouse. Even tossed about, sometimes even shaken, dominated as rarely on the impact phases and in the occupation of the field, the champion of France always has in his game a secret boot, a fatal weapon to force fate.

Toulouse – ASM: the notebook of Clermontois

Courageous, driven by a fierce desire to overthrow the ogre, the Clermontois ended up not giving up, especially not helped by a catastrophic touch. And as often, the bench of substitutes also made the difference. That of the Stadium was more efficient.

We liked

The start of fire

Rejuvenated after their first success of the season in La Rochelle, Jono Gibbes’ players took Toulouse by the throat, surprised at the start of the match by the virulence and aggressiveness of Clermont.

Lopez’s partners knew how to alternate, they won most of the duels, dominated the impacts. Rarely had Toulouse been seen under such pressure, even if Mola’s men limited the consequences on the scoreboard.

Jono Gibbes (ASM), after Toulouse: "We are progressing but not enough for the moment"





In the wake of Ravai, Yato, Lee but also Vili and Penaud, for a long time we believed the ASM capable of crunching the ogre of the Top 14. Too bad also that Raka was forced to leave (30th) on injury (thigh), he seemed to be having a good night.

Crestfallen, successful refocusing

Moala being spared, with three players in the infirmary (Naqalevu, Barraque, Fofana), the center post was a real cause of concern for the staff. Xavier Sadourny did not rule out a repositioning of Penaud two weeks ago, it was done, and well done yesterday in Toulouse.

With each of his catches of balls, in the first period, the Clermontois created danger, brought solutions. With a well-adjusted elongated pass, he sends Raka to the test (7th). He made several crossings. More discreet in the second half, especially when he went back to the wing.

We didn’t like

The lack of realism

To dominate is not to score. If the aggressiveness was Clermont, the efficiency was on the Toulouse side which of crumbs knew how to make a feast. Quite the opposite of ASM, which failed to materialize many of its highlights in the brand area.

Already, Lopez was unable to adjust the sights at the start of the match (5 points lost).

ASM Clermont lacked realism against a Stade Toulousain sure of its strength

He then opted for penalties when there were points to be taken within 22 meters following penalties conceded by Toulouse.

He didn’t miss much for O’Connor to sign a double, stopped by an illegal tackle from Holmes (yellow card) which might have earned a penalty try. Pourailly, at the very end of the first half, lacked explosiveness while the in-goal was open to him. It was taken over by Ahki.

Eight balls lost in touch

The big black spot of the evening. ASM’s Achilles heel on this game. Beheregaray wasted three ammunition including one 5 meters from the in-goal of the Stadium when he was penalized with a free kick for delaying his throw.

The entry into play of Fourcade did not help. The failure rate has even increased with a total of eight balls lost by the Clermont line-up. Hit, sunk, the ASM did not bring anything back from Toulouse, despite its expenditure of energy.

Christophe buron