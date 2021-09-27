Consumption. No, you don’t have to pay for Eau by McDonald’s when you eat at McDonald’s

To say the least, McDonald’s new water isn’t to everyone’s taste. The fast-food chain announced last March that it would gradually remove all plastic water bottles from its 1,500 restaurants and replace them with Eau by McDonald’s, in other words plastic cups containing filtered tap water.
“On average, 75 million bottles were sold in McDonald’s restaurants in France,” said the American company in a press release last April. By terminating its contract with Evian, the restaurant chain can thus boast of saving tons of plastic and therefore of preserving the environment. Except that the prices charged by the American company are cringe.
Up to 7 euros per liter
And for good reason: the classic 25 centilitre cup of Water by McDonald’s costs 1.75 euros and that of 50 centilitres 2.30 euros. In other words, McDonad’s sells its water between 4.60 and 7 euros per liter. A company employee on Twitter called the offer “the biggest scam of the century.” Because according to this employee, who testifies anonymously, Water by McDonald’s is simply “tap water that passes through a filter”.
In recent days, Internet users have accused McDonald’s of taking advantage of an ecological gesture. “This sends the wrong signal because it diverts customers from an initiative which, from an ecological point of view, could have been positive”, regrets for his part François Carlier, general delegate of the national association of consumers and users , interviewed by France 2.
The American giant defended itself by explaining that “the selling price of water by McDonald’s is in the market average per liter of the price of filtered water sold in restaurants”. It justifies its prices by “the investment” necessary for the brands “to offer water purified at 99.99%.” Not sure that this is enough to convince.
But rest assured: if the idea of paying for filtered tap water doesn’t appeal to you, know that you have the right to ask for free water when you eat at McDonald’s. As the DGGCCRF (the Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control) recalled in July, “the restaurant owner cannot charge for a carafe of plain water to accompany a meal”.
Plain water is free with a meal
According to the decree n ° 25-268 of June 8, 1967, a meal in the restaurant must obligatorily include the cutlery, “namely bread, plain water, spices or ingredients, dishes, glassware, napkins, etc.” . In short, McDonald’s is obliged to offer you tap water if you consume food.
On the other hand, a waiter in a café or a bar is absolutely not obliged to offer you a free glass of water if you have not had a meal in his establishment. The price of a glass of water, however, must be displayed. From 2022, the anti-waste law will also oblige restaurants and drinking establishments to indicate visibly on their menu or on a display space “the possibility for consumers to request drinking water. free “.