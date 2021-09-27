Consumption. No, you don’t have to pay for Eau by McDonald’s when you eat at McDonald’s

To say the least, McDonald’s new water isn’t to everyone’s taste. The fast-food chain announced last March that it would gradually remove all plastic water bottles from its 1,500 restaurants and replace them with Eau by McDonald’s, in other words plastic cups containing filtered tap water.

“On average, 75 million bottles were sold in McDonald’s restaurants in France,” said the American company in a press release last April. By terminating its contract with Evian, the restaurant chain can thus boast of saving tons of plastic and therefore of preserving the environment. Except that the prices charged by the American company are cringe.

Up to 7 euros per liter

And for good reason: the classic 25 centilitre cup of Water by McDonald’s costs 1.75 euros and that of 50 centilitres 2.30 euros. In other words, McDonad’s sells its water between 4.60 and 7 euros per liter. A company employee on Twitter called the offer “the biggest scam of the century.” Because according to this employee, who testifies anonymously, Water by McDonald’s is simply “tap water that passes through a filter”.

In recent days, Internet users have accused McDonald’s of taking advantage of an ecological gesture. “This sends the wrong signal because it diverts customers from an initiative which, from an ecological point of view, could have been positive”, regrets for his part François Carlier, general delegate of the national association of consumers and users , interviewed by France 2.