Coronavirus – Jean Castex confirms the end of free “comfort” screening tests for Covid-19 on October 15, except for medical reasons

Jean Castex confirmed the end of free “comfort” screening tests for Covid-19 on October 15, while specifying that they will continue to be reimbursed for medical reasons, without requiring a prescription for vaccinated people, in a interview with Echoes. “But tests will continue to be reimbursed for medical reasons, either without prescription for people already vaccinated, or on prescription for others. We also want to maintain free admission for minors, ”he adds.

“The logic is to reimburse the tests linked to genuinely medical reasons, and to continue to encourage people to be vaccinated”, insists the Prime Minister.

In his speech on July 12, Emmanuel Macron announced that the “comfort” tests would pay off in the fall. The measure is supposed to encourage vaccination, while the number of first doses injected daily tends to decrease.





As of September 23, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 74.7% of French people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 71.6% have received a full vaccination schedule. If vaccination is at this stage reserved for French people over the age of twelve, there are still audiences to be conquered among the adult populations.

Thus, 10% of those over 75 have not received any dose, a rate that reaches 15% among those aged 30-49 and 29% among those aged 12-17, for whom the vaccination was opened on June 15.

Incentive to vaccination, the delisting of tests also aims to reduce the bill for screening, which cost 2.2 billion euros in 2020 and for which 4.9 billion are planned this year.