Coronavirus: Vaccinated residents of Sydney will finally come out of a lockdown of more than three months, authorities said

Vaccinated residents of Sydney will finally emerge from a lockdown of more than three months in mid-October, authorities said, unveiling a “plan for freedom” as the number of cases declines in the city. Stay-at-home obligations must be lifted in Sydney and New South Wales when full immunization rates exceed 70%, a target Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian expects to reach on October 11. .

For the first time in more than three months, pubs, restaurants and shops will then be able to reopen to vaccinated customers and friends and families living in Australia’s largest city will be able to come together again.





“There is only this week and next week to hold”, encouraged Gladys Berejiklian. “We’re almost there, almost there, let’s not give up at the last minute.”

The “plan for freedom” will allow travel through New South Wales when 80% of those over 16 are vaccinated, a threshold that could be reached by the end of October, said Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro.

The limitation on the number of guests at funerals and weddings will be lifted at the same time and sporting events can resume. Unvaccinated adults will have to wait at least until December 1 to enjoy these same freedoms, when 90% of the population of age to be vaccinated should be.