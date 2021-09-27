Covid-19 could alter gray matter in the brain even in mild cases

RESEARCH – In the United Kingdom, preliminary research carried out on several hundred MRI scans of Covid-19 patients suggests that the virus could be responsible for atrophy of the gray matter of the brain.
THAT –
The long-term consequences of Covid-19 are emerging. While 5 to 10% of French people suffer from a long Covid which manifests itself by a prolongation of symptoms, a British study shows that the virus could also alter the brains of patients. By analyzing several hundred brain MRI scans of patients who contracted Covid-19, scientists noted atrophy of the gray matter of the brain, usually seen during aging. These observations have been made even in people who have not developed a severe form of the disease.
All the info on
Coronavirus: the pandemic that is shaking the planet
To carry out this study, published in August 2021, the scientists relied on a British database (BioBank) containing brain imaging data from more than 45,000 people since 2014. The team analyzed these MRIs before comparing them to those patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 taking into account the age, sex, date of the baseline test and location of the study, as well as common risk factors for disease and the socio-economic status.
Gray matter impaired and slower processing of information
In fine, researchers found marked differences in the thickness of gray matter between those who had been infected with Covid-19 and those who had not. Specifically, the tissue thickness in the frontal and temporal lobes was found to be reduced in the Covid-19 group. Such a transformation is usually observed with aging, “but the changes were larger than normal in those who had been infected with Covid-19”, explains in media columns The Conversation Jessica Bernard, an associate professor at Texas A&M University who studies brain aging.
In addition, the scientists noticed that these alterations, the duration of which is for the moment unknown, were similar in people who were hospitalized following their contamination with Covid-19, and therefore having developed a severe form, than in people who only suffered from mild symptoms.
In practice, this impairment of gray matter has resulted in slower processing of information in people who have been infected with Covid compared to those who have not, report the authors of this work.
Read also
- Nerve pain, loss of smell, convulsions … What if the coronavirus also affects the brain?
- Coronavirus: how it attacks our brain
If the results of this study are to be taken with a grain of salt, especially because they have not yet been validated by peers, Jessica Bernard considers them to be “particularly valuable”. “These new findings raise important, but unanswered questions: What do these brain changes as a result of Covid-19 mean for the process and pace of aging? And, over time, does the brain recover to some extent? ‘a viral infection? “, she exposes.
On the same subject
The most read articles
Exhibition of a photo of Emmanuel Macron in a swimsuit: the presidential couple files a complaint
Why SOS Médecins starts a 24-hour strike on Monday morning
Covid-19: the tests will become chargeable on October 15 only for the unvaccinated, announces Jean Castex
Elections in Germany: the Social Democrats in the lead, uncertainties over Angela Merkel’s succession
Winter tires or compulsory chains: here is the map of the departments concerned
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL