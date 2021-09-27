Covid-19 economic measures adopted by Congress

The Congress of New Caledonia adopted this Monday, September 27, several measures related to the health crisis: the modification of the own budget in order to include new expenditure and a text renewing the support measures for sectors permanently affected by the health crisis. .

Faced with the urgency of the health crisis, the elected representatives of Congress voted as one man, despite the disagreements.

The deliberation amending the budget of New Caledonia thus provides for an extension of 3.5 billion francs for the RUAMM in order to avoid suspension of payment. This sum will make it possible to pay the endowments to hospitals for the months of October and November, and therefore to pay the salaries of hospital workers, pending more lasting recovery measures which must be examined soon by Congress.

The deliberation amending the budget also provides for entering in the budget 700 million additional expenses in order to cover various expenses related to the arrival of the Covid-19 in the territory (compensation of Aircalin, requisition of hotels, etc.)

Funding for this amending decision is provided through zero-interest loans from public institutions with significant working capital. Thus, the Post and Telecommunications Office will be involved for an amount of 2.730 billion francs, the Nickel fund for 500 million francs and the Autonomous Port for 1 billion.





Funding disagreement

It is on this aspect of the financing that disagreements appeared: in a press release the president of the Rassemblement explains that the adopted modification is “Insufficient and solemnly calls the 17e government to formally request state support, without which none of the necessary health and economic measures can be funded. “

“Salaries are only guaranteed until the end of November,” notes the president of the Avenir group with confidence, Virginie Ruffenach. What will they do at Christmas? “, she says.

Another text examined, the extension of support measures for sectors durably affected by the economic consequences linked to the health crisis. This is in fact the specific partial unemployment benefit known as the “Covid-19 allowance”, which was to end on October 31. In view of the current epidemic, elected representatives of Congress extended it until December 31.