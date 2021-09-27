Covid-19: here are the 4 factors that increase the risk of catching the disease even while being vaccinated

Contracting Covid-19 after being vaccinated is rare … but possible. And according to a study in the UK, it could affect one in 500 people.

Here are four factors, reported by the BBC, that influence the possibility of getting infected after receiving two doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine used

Several vaccines have been developed against Covid-19, but not all have the same effectiveness. According to the researchers, the best performing is that of Pfizer: it reduces by 95% the risk of developing a symptomatic form of the disease. Moderna is almost as “reliable”, with an efficiency of around 94%.

The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which do not use the messenger RNA technique, are also authorized in France. The laboratories state an efficiency of 66% for Johnson & Johnson and around 70% for AstraZeneca. There is therefore a greater risk of catching Covid-19 by being vaccinated with AstraZeneca rather than with Pfizer.

The time since vaccination

For now, researchers tend to think that the more time passes, the more the immunity offered by the vaccine wears off. It is less likely to be sick with Covid-19 two weeks after being vaccinated than six months after receiving its dose (s). But the exact duration of protection is not known: vaccines having been developed recently, “it is still too early” to answer this question, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

The vaccine could protect against Covid-19 for years, like that of tetanus. On the contrary, it could, like that of the flu, require renewal every year. Studies are underway on the subject.





Variants of sars-Cov-2

The vaccine efficacy percentages were calculated on the first “version” of SARS-Cov-2. Problem: In the meantime, the virus has mutated, increasing the chances of those vaccinated to be infected.

According to data from Public Health England, the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine drops from 95 to 93% against the alpha variant (English variant). Faced with the delta variant (Indian variant), the efficiency drops further to reach 88%.

Immune system

Not everyone has the same immune system and the likelihood of being infected with Covid-19 is different from person to person. Generally speaking, younger people have better immune defenses than older people.

Other criteria are also taken into account, such as the place of work, which can more or less expose a person to Covid-19.