Covid-19: in 2020, life expectancy has experienced a decline not seen since World War II

Frightening. Life expectancy for the year 2020 has seen its sharpest drop since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic, which notably reduced that of men in the United States by more than two years, shows a published study this Monday by the University of Oxford taken over by Reuters. Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared to 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analyzed in the study, which covers Europe, the United States and Chile.

Overall, reductions in life expectancy have been seen in 27 of 29 countries, most of which could be linked to official deaths from Covid-19, according to the University of Oxford. In France, life expectancy at birth has decreased by around six / seven months, according to data from researchers, while the trend over the past five years has been rather upward. This loss of life expectancy was even greater than a year in Italy, Spain and Belgium.



“The fact that our results highlight such a large impact directly attributable to Covid-19 shows what a devastating shock it has been for many countries,” said Dr Ridhi Kashyap, lead co-author of the article. , published in the International Journal of Epidemiology. According to an AFP count, the pandemic caused by the coronavirus has killed at least 4,740,525 worldwide since the end of December 2019.

Men on the front line

The study also shows that in most countries, the life expectancy of men has fallen more than that of women, with the largest drop observed among men in the United States, who have seen their life expectancy reduced. 2.2 years compared to 2019. Life expectancy for men has also fallen by more than a year in 15 countries, compared to 11 countries for women, thus wiping out the progress made in terms of mortality over the years. previous years.