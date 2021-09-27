Covid-19: vaccination or past contamination, what is the best protection against infection?

INTERVIEW – Researchers from the Toulouse University Hospital have compared the level of antibodies induced by a Covid-19 infection and that generated by the vaccine. When are we best protected against new contamination? Chloé Dimeglio, biostatistician and director of the study, enlightens us.

This is a study that will (again) strengthen the arguments in favor of vaccination. Researchers from the Toulouse University Hospital have followed more than 9,000 hospital staff since June 2020 in order to estimate the level of antibodies present in the blood after contamination or after vaccination. And their results are final. According to scientists, the level of protection against a new infection remains almost zero three months after contracting the disease. On the other hand, according to the work published in the journal Journal of infection, receiving two doses of the vaccine largely protects against infection with the virus in the weeks following the injection. Almost total protection for patients who have been vaccinated a few weeks after their recovery is even observed. Chloé Dimeglio, biostatistician at the Toulouse University Hospital, who led the study in collaboration with the occupational medicine service and the CHU infectious diseases specialists, explains these results to us.

There is no doubt that vaccination protects much better than infection.– Chloé Dimeglio, biostatistician

Your study shows that a former patient, in theory naturally immunized, presents a significant risk of contracting the virus again if he is not vaccinated. Why ? Among the hospital staff, we looked for the total antibodies secreted following the encounter with the virus, whether during infection or during vaccination. We have found that people with an antibody level below 141 units per milliliter of blood have only a 12.4% chance of being protected against infection or reinfection. And indeed, three months after their recovery, 79% of former unvaccinated patients fall into this category. This means that in the majority of cases, contracting Covid-19 does not protect against reinfection.

What about people who have been doubly vaccinated? One month after the second dose, most double vaccinated will show an antibody level between 141 and 1700 units per milliliter of blood. At this level, which we call intermediate, on average, protection against infection or reinfection is almost 90%. If I contracted Covid-19 and was subsequently vaccinated, am I well protected? Yes. It is even the optimal protection. Indeed, when the level of antibodies in the blood is greater than 1700 units per milliliter, the protection against infection is of the order of 100%. This category mainly concerns people previously infected with Covid-19 and who have subsequently received a dose of vaccine, as recommended. So there is now no doubt that vaccination protects much better than infection.

What impact may your work have on the administration of a third dose? These results, obtained at an instant T, make it possible to correctly calibrate the injection of the third dose. We do not all react to the vaccine or to the infection the same way. For people who are fragile or at risk, our results encourage serology to be carried out. The latter would make it possible to estimate the amount of antibodies in their blood. That way, they could know whether or not a third dose is needed.

Interview by Idèr Nabili

