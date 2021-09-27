Covid: life expectancy has experienced a record drop in 2020 around the world

Posted on Sep 27, 2021, 11:43 AM

At the start of the Covid pandemic, several leaders did not hesitate to use warlike language, Emmanuel Macron in the lead. When it comes time to take stock, the metaphor finds part of its justification: life expectancy in 2020 has seen its biggest drop in Western Europe since World War II because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a study shows published by the University of Oxford.

Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared to 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analyzed in the study, which covers Europe, the United States and Chile. Overall, reductions in life expectancy have been seen in 27 of those 29 countries, most of which could be linked to official deaths from Covid, researchers say.

Half a year of decline in France

The loss of life expectancy was more than one year in 11 of the 27 countries analyzed for men, and in eight countries for women. Women in 15 countries and men in 10 countries ended up with a lower life expectancy at birth in 2020 than in 2015. A year when life expectancy had already been affected due to an epidemic of particularly deadly flu.





In France, life expectancy at birth has fallen by about six to seven months, according to researchers’ data, while the trend over the past five years has been rather upward. The loss of life expectancy was over a year in Italy, Spain and Belgium.

“The fact that our results highlight such a large impact directly attributable to Covid-19 shows what a devastating shock it has been for many countries,” said Dr Ridhi Kashyap, lead co-author of the published article. in the “International Journal of Epidemiology”.

Men more affected than women

In most countries, the life expectancy at birth for men has fallen more than that for women. The largest declines were seen among men in the United States, which saw their life expectancy reduced by 2.2 years compared to 2019, and in Lithuania, with a decline of 1.7 years.

In the United States, the increase in the death rate has mainly affected people of working age and those under 60 years of age. This is explained in particular by a larger population carrying co-morbidities. On the contrary, in Europe, the deaths of people over 60 contributed more to the increase in mortality.

With Reuters