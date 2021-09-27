Covid: where is the vaccine obligation in the world?

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 2:55 PMUpdated Sep 27, 2021, 3:48 PM

The issue of compulsory vaccination is gaining ground around the world. Faced with the Covid-19 epidemic, many countries are choosing to impose anti-covid serum on their populations. While this obligation rarely concerns all adults, it is increasingly imposed on certain categories of people or professions.

In France, this vaccination obligation came into force on September 15 for caregivers, raising strong disputes. Here is a map of the main measures taken abroad.

Dismissal or fine for unvaccinated adults from certain countries

Few countries require vaccination for their entire adult population. This is the case in two authoritarian countries in Central Asia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Closer to France, the Vatican makes the vaccine imperative forits some 800 inhabitants, and the employees who work there (recalcitrant people are liable to dismissal).

But also New Caledonia, since early September. This French territory, one of the few to be “Covid free”, requires adults to be vaccinated, as well as its visitors, not calling for any sanction at first. From December 31, however, caregivers and people at risk will be subject to a fine of 175,000 Pacific francs (or 1,466.50 euros), reports the local news channel La 1ère.





The obligation for certain categories

As in France, many countries have preferred to adopt compulsory vaccination for certain professions, such as caregivers. Starting with its European neighbors, such as Greece (caregivers must be vaccinated since 1er September), and Italy (since the end of May, for caregivers and teachers), where the health pass will also be required from employees at all workplaces from mid-October.

In the UK, vaccination will be compulsory for nursing home workers from November 11. London on the other hand gave up in mid-September the vaccination passport to access frequented places such as discos, due to the success of the vaccination campaign.

Across the Atlantic, the United States and Canada require their federal employees to be vaccinated, as well as to personnel working in healthcare. People wishing to travel to Canada by plane, boat or train must also provide proof of vaccination. In Australia, since September 17, nursing home workers must have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Same obligation in Zimbabwe, which applies, as in Saudi Arabia, the principle of “no jab no job” [pas de piqûre pas de travail, NDLR] for its officials.

Finally, in Russia, if President Vladimir Poutin opposes a national obligation, the mayor of Moscow decreed, in June, compulsory vaccination for employees in the service sector.