Cyril Hanouna receives an attacker from Eric Zemmour, internet users shocked

The debate is not about to die down. This Monday, September 27, while TPMP returned to the attack on Eric Zemmour that occurred today on Boulevard de Clichy, in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, Cyril Hanouna invited Mehdi, the aggressor of the controversy in April 2020, to debate. An invitation very far from unanimous on the side of Internet users.

For the past few weeks, Eric Zemmour has continued to make the news in the media. If the continuous news channels constantly wonder about his probable candidacy for the next presidential election, the press, for its part, sometimes makes the polemicist appear in a completely different light. On September 22, the celebrity press, like Paris Match, even chose to feature the journalist on the front page, showing him bathing in the sea of ​​La Seyne-sur-Mer alongside his loved one advisor, Sarah Knafo. But today, the likely 2022 presidential candidate is in the news for another reason: he was assaulted in the street in Paris. Recognized by a man in the 18th arrondissement, Eric Zemmour was insulted and threatened with death, before being escorted by a police officer part of his protection service.





“Hanouna’s speaking time must be reduced there!”

Tonight, Cyril Hanouna and his columnists notably wished to discuss this aggression by inviting Stanislas Rigault, 22 years old, president of “Generation Z”, a collective of support for Eric Zemmour and Mehdi, consultant in IT, aggressor of the polemicist in April 2020. The young man then boasted of having spat on the journalist in the street by posting videos on his Snapchat account. Today on the set of TPMP, Mehdi returned to this aggression, aware of having returned a bad image of him without regretting his gesture: “When I made this gesture, when I attacked him, I don’t regret it. I stay on my point, I do not regret what I did. I slipped. (…) I recognized him, I let myself be carried away. ”

His arrival on the set of C8 shocked many Internet users who did not hesitate to violently criticize the show, some columnists and Cyril Hanouna.

