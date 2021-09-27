Daughter Mindy Makes Shattering Statements About Her Mom!

It’s not easy to have a mother named Loana. This is essentially the message from his daughter Mindy who no longer wants to have contact!

Loana devastated!

In 2021, Loana made numerous trips to the hospital. Moreover, the latter were always in the media which has the gift of annoying or distressing his fans. Since then, the debate has raged on social networks. Is she right to come back to Cyril Hanouna’s set? Does the presence of the cameras really make him feel good? Isn’t this obsession with being in the light all the time toxic for the first winner of Loft Story ? Moreover, during his last visit, his clothing shocked more than one. As for her attitude, she confuses (almost) as usual.

A life of roller coaster

It all starts with Baba’s birthday. Always full of good intentions towards Loana, he believes that it is his duty to reconcile her with Sylvie Ortega. But isn’t this an attempt to create a buzz on his back? The writing ofObjeko remains slightly skeptical about this sequence. The young woman seems lost. She begins by taking the first step towards Ludovic Chancel’s ex then ends by retracting. Cyril Hanouna insists a little and she rushes into his arms. To understand nothing. Currently on tour with his friend Eryl Prayer, are his shoulders capable of supporting yet another controversy? Nothing is less sure !

Sylvie Ortega is clear on one point. “Before we kiss, Loana, I would like you to apologize, because you know very well that I did not want to kill you. ” Referring to a painful episode, Mindy’s mom tries to justify herself while remaining vague. “Unfortunately, you gave me a lot of medicine, but we won’t talk about it again“. Sheila’s ex-daughter-in-law has another requirement. She fervently wishes her friend would take back everything she said about “And I would like you to apologize for saying that I killed my husband. ” Frightened by what she just heard, Eryl Prayer’s partner on stage hides in her titanium shell and declares. “I’m nice, but it’s fine, it’s fine […] that’s enough, let it go. ”





Out of sight out of mind ?

It’s not just Loana who seems to be suffering from all of this. From a distance, her daughter Mindy speaks up and considers that her mother is everything… except a reference! Whether physically or even morally, she specifies that she does “is holding not to look like him more than that“, Asked by our colleagues from Close, she tells how she had to learn to build herself without his benevolent presence. And it’s not for lack of trying! “I waited for her for a long time, in vain, day after day, year after year, without her being there”Each time, she is disappointed since she half-admits that her“attempts were hardly conclusive. My mom didn’t come often.“Little by little, she too is forging an impassable armor. How sad to react in this way. Each on their side, they suffer in silence and accumulate resentments!

🗣 “He was not a wanted child” Exclusively, Loana testifies about the birth of Mindy, her daughter. 👉🏻 “Loana: Une Lofteuse Up and Down” a new documentary, Thursday March 11 at 9:15 pm on # C8 pic.twitter.com/nWD3VYWi6W – C8 (@ C8TV) March 10, 2021

Now of legal age, Mindy’s daughter seems determined to lead her boat without her father. Besides, she knows exactly what she wants to do later. Like a backlash, she wants to reach out to those in need. She has a course of action and will do anything to stick to it. “Have my baccalaureate, then become a childcare assistant and take care of abandoned children. ” With a sigh, she reminds us that thanks to them this kind of people she was able to have confidence in her. “It was this system that saved me.”So, in your opinion, dear reader ofObjeko, are they blurred forever? If anyone finds the solution to this thorny problem, let us know. In the meantime, let’s keep our fingers crossed so that the tensions subside and one day they come to terms with them.



