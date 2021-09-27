Death Stranding PS5: A creepy cameo in reference to Kojima’s horror project, PT!

For the past few days, Death Stranding Director’s Cut has occupied the players, who do not hesitate to search everywhere in quests for secrets or hidden references. One of them has just made its hole on the Internet, and seems to evoke a former project of Hideo Kojima.

This weekend, a YouTuber by the name of Suzi Hunter posted a Tweet in which we see Sam Porter Bridges in his custom shelter during his part of Death Stranding Director’s Cut. At a certain point, we see a very distressing figure, which had obviously never appeared in the base game. Immediately, the link was made with PT, the playable trailer for Silent Hills that Hideo Kojima was developing.

Unfortunately, the title was canceled by Konami, and Kojima subsequently left the firm. For this project, the game designer had called on Guillermo Del Toro and Norman Reedus, which we finally find in Death Stranding. If you don’t want to see the footage, do not click the spoiler tag below.





Spoil Display Hide The information has not been confirmed by Kojima Production, but the silhouette is clearly reminiscent of that of Lisa, the entity that terrorized many players in PT Note that at present it is not known whether a special action is required. So I’m playing Death Stranding Director’s Cut and I entered the safe room and this is in the shower … This has never happened before. I’m scared, guys. pic.twitter.com/nooKxiQ21b – Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) September 26, 2021 I’m playing Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and I saw this in the shower when I walked into the safe room … I’ve never seen this before. I’m scared guys.

Another player experienced this agonizing streak, and then shared it on Reddit. Jerky and erratic movements the appearance further confirm the idea that this is a reference to PT A good way to remind players some terrifying memories.