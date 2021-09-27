



Game News Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles: Board the Infinity Train!

On October 15, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. While waiting for the release, CyberConnect2 and Aniplex have unveiled a new trailer, focused on Adventure mode.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will follow the adventures of Tanjirô, a young coal seller who sees his family decimated by a demon, who takes the opportunity to transform his sister. Determined to save her, he sets off to fight evil. Already hugely popular in manga and anime, the license will be told through this new title, which will cover the beginning of the story, which will go all the way to the Infinity Train arc, already adapted into a film. The trailer therefore presents the adventure mode, but makes a small detour through the Versus mode while giving an overview of some demons and Kyojuro Rengoku. In the latter, we will be able to face the fifteen characters planned at launch, the 6 provided through free DLC, and the AI. Remember that this Versus mode will host playable demons, which will arrive after the release.

