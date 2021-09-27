Denmark – Christiania, the libertarian enclave of Copenhagen, celebrates its 50 years

An alternative living area located in the heart of the Danish capital, Christiana has settled down over the years, but has managed to preserve its peculiarities and autonomy.

One of the streets of the “free city” Christiania in Copenhagen (archive). AFP

The embodiment of a progressive Danish society but also a hub for cannabis trafficking: nestled in the heart of Copenhagen, the “free city” of Christiania, a former hippie paradise, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Half a century during which she has never stopped evolving, trying not to lose her soul.

In 1971, the 34 hectare enclave was only an illegal squat: a group of hippies took over an old abandoned barracks to create a commune “which belongs to everyone and to no one” and where every decision is made. collegially, summarizes Ole Lykke, who settled there a few years later, in 1979. Things change with the purchase in 2012 of part of the land putting an end to the squat, the influx of tourists and the adaptation to The once hated market economy, the neighborhood has evolved enormously.

“We did it of our own free will, we were not forced to do it,” notes the smiling septuagenarian, a local archivist who is currently presenting in a museum in Copenhagen an exhibition of 100 posters that have marked the history of Christiania.

Since 2013 and the end of the state of emergency that had reigned since 1971, the “framework is more normal”, he admits. Danish law is fully applied there, which was not the case before. And despite a famous sign indicating a supposed border with the European Union at the entrance of the district, “we are legally part of Denmark”.

“Embrace” the present

For Helen Jarvis, professor at the University of Newcastle, who has been in residence at Christiania, the neighborhood “endures because it continues to evolve and embrace change”. Precisely because it is not a fixed model, “Christiania is unique”, defends the academic. Even if it “has changed to the point of being unrecognizable over the past five decades,” she notes.

Between the bank loan of several million euros taken out by the inhabitants to finance their independence via a foundation, the salaries of the forty or so people who work there (waste collection, day-care center, etc.) and the shops, ” money now is very important, ”says Ole Lykke. But “socially and culturally, Christiania remains more or less the same”, assures the veteran. Here, it is above all the community that takes precedence.

“You must be a smoker”

Slender figure, squared white hair, Ole is the tireless promoter of the neighborhood and its teeming cultural scene. Before the Covid-19, more than twenty concerts were organized there each week and its theaters were always full.

But drug trafficking overshadows this artistic vitality. Taking advantage of the fact that the sale and consumption of cannabis in the small enclave is tolerated, albeit illegal, it frequently spills over from this somewhat smoky setting. Since the start of 2020, a ton of cannabis and more than a million euros have been seized in total by the Copenhagen police.

“Sometimes, I don’t tell people that I live here because they judge you a little, as if they were telling you: ah, you must like marijuana, you must be a smoker”, laments Anemone, a photographer. 34 years old. Tourists, nearly half a million a year, amuse themselves in the billows of smoke. “It’s different from what I know, I really want to see this,” smiles Mirka, a Czech teacher.

A village

For the painter Marios Orozco, “here, it’s like a village. The best part is the freedom and the differences between the locals. Many think that Christiania is a sect, that we all believe in the same thing, but this is not true. We are all very, very different ”, assures the almost sixty-year-old on the porch of his multicolored house-workshop, which is one of the 900 inhabitants of the place.

Islet of greenery, where you can hear birds chirping along the path of the old ramparts, where there are few houses, Christiania also has a very well-built part, with its post office, its mini-market, its nursing home and also the famous Pusher Street, notorious cannabis market. “Pusher street, most of us would like to get rid of it, but as long as it is forbidden to consume cannabis, as long as Denmark does not want to decriminalize or legalize, we have a problem,” said Ole Lykke.

( AFP )