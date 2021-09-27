Dennis, Vasseur, “Bono”, Cullen, Thow… They made the success of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Anthony Hamilton: father and manager

Nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices of the father. When his parents, of modest social origin, divorced, little Lewis was only two years old. His mother obtains custody, and it is only later that his father will find his son, against the promise to do everything to help him in his nascent career.

“When my dad picked me up he was juggling four jobs – which a lot of people have to do – to allow me to compete, explains Lewis. He mortgaged the house several times because the costs were enormous. At first he was my mechanic, so we had a very close relationship. Then he became my manager, until I arrived in Formula 1. There, things got complicated. Mixing business into such a close relationship necessarily creates tension. “

“When he won his title in 2008 he thanked me and that’s all I needed after 18 years of hard work and support.”Anthony explained.

The inevitable rupture took place at the beginning of 2010 at the initiative of the pilot. Hamilton junior and senior will then keep away from one another, the father making only rare appearances on the circuits. Until Lewis began reconciliation in 2020.

Ron Dennis: The First Boss

The story is famous, worthy of a fairy tale. It is as a guest at the awards ceremony of Autosport magazine that the young Lewis, 9, English karting champion, expresses to the boss of McLaren his wish to drive for him one day. Without means to reach the high level, the young phenomenon receives the promise to obtain additional budget on condition of bringing back results.

In 1998, Ron Dennis joined the 13-year-old teenager in McLaren’s contender championship program. The plan is clear and the maximum pressure on the shoulders of the native of Stevenage: win otherwise everything will stop.

The ascent is almost linear. Lewis was crowned best rookie, then won the title the following year in both Formula Renault and Formula 3. GP2, the antechamber of Formula 1, was the exception since he succeeded in one year.

But tensions between the two men appear from the first season in Grand Prix. As a pragmatic manager, Ron Dennis lets the storm pass and the consecration is for 2008. The story will last six world campaigns, at the end of which Ron Dennis will not understand that his champion is demanding a little more freedom, air, all levels. The story ends with the star signing for Mercedes for 2013.

Fred Vasseur: The Catalyst

The current boss of Alfa Romeo Racing gave a new dimension to the Briton’s career by signing him in Formula 3 in 2005 after a first season with the Englishmen of Manor which had made him best rookie. Under the auspices of the French manager, and mandated by Ron Dennis, the director of McLaren, to grow British hope, the French manager puts his well-oiled organization at the service of the prodigy, who will leave him with two titles in his pocket (F2 and GP2) and above all ready for F1.

Niki Lauda: The great inspirer

Only a former driver of the stature of the Austrian, three-time world champion at Ferrari and McLaren, could understand Lewis Hamilton’s aspirations at the stage where he was in his career in 2012, and precede his wishes. The Austrian put everything in place in 2013 around Lewis Hamilton to create a climate of trust. By also rendering him a service through his critical opinions, which are sometimes uncompromising.

“He’s the fastest rider right now, without a doubt for me, estimated the Austrian, in 2018. He is a hard worker, despite his natural talent. He’s always trying to be better and he’s upset if he’s not at his level. This encourages him to constantly try new things. I pushed really hard to recruit him and thank goodness I succeeded. “





Peter Bonnington: The lifelong accomplice

An engineer who spent nine years with the same driver is a unique fact in the history of Formula 1 apart from the collaboration between Colin Chapman and Jim Clark at Lotus in the 1960s.

In charge of data from the early 2000s at Jordan, then Honda, renamed Brawn then Mercedes, “Bono” became Michael Schumacher’s race engineer in 2012, and naturally continued his mission with his British successor in 2013 .

Since then, the pair has been running at full speed. LH44 finds it “formidable, dedicated“because his technician does not speak for nothing, even if the latter admits sometimes taking the floor to cocoon. “He is the best filter, he is always calm, calm”, summed up the firm’s ace at Etoile. And to add: “We never argued.”

Toto Wolff: The guarantor of his freedom

The Austrian has played an essential role in Lewis Hamilton’s career since 2013. In the sense that he immediately understood that his star needed to do a thousand things outside of his driving obligations to be happy and perform well on the circuits .

He established a relationship of trust, never betrayed, since he was careful not to favor a driver like Nico Rosberg at the height of the rivalry of the years 2013-2016. Then he chose the space-saving Valtteri Bottas to assist him.

Last pledge given by Toto: he re-established three more years at the head of the team to provide the stability demanded by the star.

Angela Cullen: Much more than a physio

Constantly next to Lewis Hamilton, we sometimes even see her running behind the champion’s scooter in the paddock or pitlane. The 47-year-old New Zealander, who specializes in biomechanics, took charge of Lewis Hamilton’s preparation in all these aspects in 2015 and helped him make an important turn. Indeed, it was by setting up a health program based on that of NASA astronauts that she enabled the Englishman to complete his vegan approach at the end of 2017.

Lewis Hamilton separated from his former trainer because he could not always find an answer to his pilot pains, in the neck, in the back, etc… He has never had to regret it. “She makes my weekends peaceful“, likes to say the champion, who appreciated his psychological support. Sign which does not deceive, he often thanks her first in the parc fermé after a pole position or a victory.

James Allison: The Listening Engineer

The Cambridge University graduate has had a difficult first year as Technical Director. The 2017 single-seater was quite an unpredictable “diva” and he listened to Lewis Hamilton, responded to his requests to correct his situation and turn him into a winning machine.

Having become head of the Technical Office last July, he praised the approach of his star driver at the height of the difficulties encountered against Red Bull: “He wants a car to showcase his qualities. He’s absolutely brilliant for us under these circumstances because he’s so focused on winning that he’s doubling down.“He particularly appreciated the pilot’s return to the simulator recently, when he had considered it unnecessary for years.

Penni Thow: The Champion’s Diversification

Lewis Hamilton mentioned Sunday his close guard which evolves for him in the shadows, citing in particular the “Project 44”, which steers the new Hamilton Commission, created to promote the emergence of talents from diversity in the world of sports mechanical.

To carry out this mission, also follow the rise of his Extreme E “X44” team and its various other implications, this year he called on Penni Thow, a Canadian based in New York who founded a company. specialized in investing in the world of entertainment, music, media, fashion, sport, etc…

