Did an American NGO want to create a virus similar to Covid-19 in 2018 in Wuhan? – RT in French

The Drastic collective has posted documents online according to which the NGO EcoHealth Alliance submitted to the US military in 2018 a project to create a chimeric Sars-CoV virus from bat coronaviruses.

Documents published on September 21 by Drastic, a collective of independent scientists working on the origins of Covid-19, reveal that the American NGO EcoHealth Alliance would have requested, in 2018, funding of $ 14 million for a project that consisted of create a chimeric Sars-CoV virus by exposing Chinese bats to coronavirus mutations. The president of the organization, who did not deny the authenticity of the document, evokes for his part a “misinterpretation” of “usual scientific communication”.

As explained on September 23 the investigation site The Intercept, the project would have been submitted, approximately 18 months before the appearance of the first confirmed cases of Covid-19, to Darpa, the agency of the United States Department of Defense in charge of research and development of new technologies at military use. The latter had rejected him for security reasons.

The project which would have been submitted by EcoHealth Alliance (an organization whose declared mission is to protect people, animals and the environment against emerging infectious diseases) planned to run over three and a half years, in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and was called Project Defuse. It aimed, according to the revealed document, to release particles originating from bat coronaviruses and containing “new chimeric spike proteins” in bat caves originating in the Chinese province of Hubei, which shelters the capital. Wuhan. The objective was, according to the presented project, to study and prevent transmission to humans.

The ambiguous role of Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance

The documents (obtained from an anonymous informant) were published in mid-September by Drastic (acronym meaning in French “Decentralized radical autonomous research team investigating Covid-19”), an international collective of around thirty multidisciplinary scientists who believes that the WHO report on the origin of the virus, published in March 2021, was not produced independently. As a reminder, this favored the hypothesis of accidental transmission of the virus to humans via an animal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the documents released by Drastic were said to have been characterized as genuine by a former member of the Trump administration.

“We will introduce adequate cleavage sites specific to humans,” wrote the researchers to present this project, which aimed to facilitate the penetration of the virus into human cells. More precisely “furin cleavage sites”, inserted into the protein spike of coronaviruses cultivated in laboratories, a feature never observed before in the Sars-CoV family (the type of virus that causes Covid-19 among other things) and which increases their transmissibility to humans.





If these new elements are not sufficient to validate the hypothesis of an unnatural origin of the virus, the refusal of the American authorities to validate the funding of this research does not render this theory obsolete either. “The only thing left now is to know whether Chinese scientists [du laboratoire de Wuhan] nevertheless carried out part of the project, even without funds from the American army ”, wonders Point in an article recounting the publication of the Drastic documents. The French weekly points the finger in particular to the ambiguous role of the president of the EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak, of British and American nationality, who had made in his name in 2018 the request of the NGO to the defense of the United States.

The Intercept had previously revealed with other media that the US National Institute of Health had granted EcoHealth Alliance a total of $ 3.1 million, of which nearly $ 600,000 was used in part to “identify and modify bald coronaviruses -mice likely to infect humans ”in collaboration with the Wuhan laboratory. The controversy then prompted the Trump administration, which accused China of hiding the origin of the virus, to cut funding for the NGO.

In reaction, 77 Nobel Prize winners signed an open letter in May 2020 defending Peter Daszak’s organization and denouncing a “dangerous precedent of interference in the conduct of science”. In the process, Daszak was chosen to sit on the committee of the review The Lancet on the origin of the pandemic and to participate in the joint WHO mission to Wuhan, which resulted in the report contested by the Drastic collective.

Some people in America are not happy, and they leaked it

However, Peter Daszak would have actively worked from the start of the pandemic to assimilate any hypothesis of an unnatural origin of Covid-19 to a conspiracy theory. The Lancet published, in mid-February 2020, a “statement of support” for Chinese doctors and researchers, condemning “conspiracy theories which suggest that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin”. A text signed by twenty leading international scientists, but which would have been entirely written by Peter Daszak, according to the NGO fighting for transparency in the scientific community, US Right to Know (USRTK). In November, the organization made public emails from February 2020 showing that the Anglo-American scientist was the author of the text, which he however refrained from signing himself. “Peter Daszak arranged the column published by The Lancet», Explicitly accused in the Point Gary Ruskin, the founder of USRTK.

Peter Daszak has also not questioned the authenticity of the documents that have just been published by the Drastic collective, noting September 18 on Twitter the “misinterpretation of usual scientific communication”. But, as pointed out The Intercept, the latter do not present any conclusive evidence to support the contested theory according to which the virus would have been manufactured in vitro. However, Gilles Demaneuf, a French engineer based in New Zealand and member of Drastic, estimated that if his collective was able to reveal Project Defuse, it is no coincidence: “Some people in the United States are not happy, and they made him flee ”, he noted in Point.