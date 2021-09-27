Did you know ? Nathalie Rihouet (Télématin) is a mother of three children

If the life of Sophie Davant has long been scrutinized, especially because of the star couple of the 90s she formed with Pierre Sled, that of her colleague Nathalie Rihouet is much less well known. Yet the journalist has been on television for more than 30 years. Responsible for the weather service of France 2 since 2016, she started by presenting the weather report on Antenne 2. Now in charge of the Télématin weather flashes, she is driven by a real passion for her job even if some years have been more difficult than others. On the private side, the discreet Nathalie Rihouet is the mother of three children.

The identity of his companion has always remained unknown. But as our colleagues from the women’s newspaper report, the journalist who is celebrating her birthday on September 27 gave birth to Candice, aged 30, Daphne, 24, and finally Alessandro, 13. When she does not take care of her children, some of whom are now in adulthood, and when it does not rain and shine on the public service, Nathalie Rihouet also plays comedy.





A great theater lover, she has indeed made a few appearances on stage, including one in Trois Jeunes Filles Nues, an operetta by Albert Willemetz, or even in Un fil à la Patte, alongside Michel Drucker and Bernard Pivot. Finally, the one who does not deliver much about her confided to La Dépêche to be a great epicurean. “I love good food, good (…)

