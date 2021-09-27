difficult negotiations between the parties to form the next government

“The voters spoke very clearly. They said that we should form the next government, ”said Olaf Scholz, Monday, September 27, at the SPD headquarters. CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP

Germany, a pole of stability under the Merkel era, is entering a much more unpredictable phase, with difficult discussions in sight to form the next government following the legislative elections: both the Social Democrats, short-headed winners , that the Conservatives claim its leadership.

From Monday morning September 27, the leaderships of the various parties able to enter into a future coalition meet in Berlin; they should give indications of the alliances they are considering.

Olaf Scholz wants to govern with the Greens and the FDP

Applauded at his party’s headquarters in Berlin, Olaf Scholz said he had obtained a mandate to lead the next government, while specifying that he would seek to form a coalition with the Greens and the Liberal Democrats (FDP). “The voters spoke very clearly. They said we should form the next government ”, he said.

On Twitter he wrote: ” They [les électeurs] have strengthened three parties – the Social Democrats, the Greens and the FDP – and, therefore, this is the clear mandate that the citizens of this country have given: these three should form the next government. ”

He added that the Conservatives had to go into opposition after coming in second:

He added that the Conservatives had to go into opposition after coming in second: “The CDU and CSU have not only lost their voices, but have in fact received the message from the citizens that they should no longer be in government but in opposition. “

According to provisional official results announced by the electoral commission, the center-left of the SPD of Olaf Scholz, collected 25.7% of the vote, slightly ahead of the conservative CDU-CSU union of Armin Laschet, which has a historically low score of 24.1%. The Conservatives had never fallen below the 30% threshold. This is a stinging setback for the camp of Chancellor Angela Merkel as she is due to retire from politics.

A majority difficult to constitute

Beyond that, everything remains to be done in the country. Because in Germany it is not the voters who directly elect the head of government, but the deputies, once a majority is formed. The latter is this time particularly difficult to form, because it must bring together three parties – unheard of since the 1950s – due to a crumbling of votes.

“The poker game begins”, notes the magazine Der Spiegel. Because “After the vote, the essential questions remain open: who will be chancellor? Which coalition will govern the country in the future ”, he points out.





For the Social Democrats, things are clear: “What is certain is that many citizens” voted SPD because“They want a change of government and also because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz”, said the latter, 63.

The problem: his center-right rival, despite a result ” disappointing “, is not willing to join the opposition benches: “We will do all we can to build a Union led government” CDU-CSU, assured the Christian Democratic candidate.

A conclusion hoped for before Christmas

In Germany, discussions to form a new executive are the sole responsibility of political parties. At the end of the previous election in 2017, the current grand coalition could not be formed until more than six months later, leading to political paralysis in Germany, especially on European issues.

However, both the SPD and the center-right have said they are aiming for a conclusion before Christmas. Will they succeed? “Germany will take over the presidency of the G7 in 2022”, recalled Mr. Laschet, and that is why a new government must “Come very quickly”.

In the current configuration, several solutions are possible for a majority in the Bundestag, which will have a record 735 deputies, 137 more than four years ago, according to the electoral commission.

The SPD, with 206 deputies, could thus ally with the Greens, whose party came third in the ballot, with 14.8% (118 deputies), and the liberals of the FDP, a right-wing party which won 11, 5% (92 seats). Alternatively, it is the conservatives (196 seats) who could govern with the Greens and the FDP.

“King-makers”

According to a Yougov poll published overnight Sunday to Monday, a majority of voters favor the first option. And 43% of them believe that Olaf Scholz must become the next chancellor of Europe’s largest economy. Everything will therefore depend on the goodwill of two small parties, qualified Monday by the daily Bild of “Kingmakers”.

The head of the FDP, Christian Lindner, also estimated on Sunday that it would be “Desirable” for his party and environmentalists “To discuss first among themselves” before deciding whether to ally with the Conservatives or the Social Democrats.

For Germany’s oldest party, the coming weeks will be a test. Throughout the campaign, the Social Democrats put an end to their legendary disputes between the left wing and the centrist to support their leader, current finance minister Angela Merkel.

But how will he react if his new “Olaf hero” must mourn half of its program to appease the liberal right ?, asks the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung. Because the FDP will never accept a tax increase for the wealthy, desired by the SPD and the Greens. And at the end of the day, the newspaper said, the formation of a coalition will be put to the vote of the members of the SPD. But in 2018 they preferred to appoint a duo of strangers from the left wing of the party.

