DIRECT – Coronavirus: Sydney unveils its “plan for freedom” thanks to a drop in the number of cases

Contaminations and hospitalizations continue to decline in France. Jean Castex confirmed on Sunday the end of free “comfort” screening tests for Covid-19 on October 15, while specifying that they will continue to be reimbursed for medical reasons, without requiring a prescription for vaccinated people. Follow all the news related to Covid-19.

8:02 p.m.

The main health indicators of Covid-19 remained generally stable on Monday, testifying to an epidemic still contained.

According to the daily update from Public Health France, the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized reached 7,980, a figure down slightly compared to the day before (7,994), and lower than that recorded a week earlier (8,845) and some 11,000 patients counted at the beginning of September. A total of 343 patients have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, compared to 89 the day before.

In detail, critical care services, reserved for the most serious cases, received 1,571 patients (6 less than the day before), against 1,805 a week earlier and nearly 2,300 at the beginning of September. In the past 24 hours, 94 new patients have been admitted to these services. Side contaminations, 1,309 cases were detected in 24 hours (against 1,515 last Monday) for a positivity rate of 1.2%, lower than that of the day before (1.3%).

6:51 p.m.

Pfizer has announced that it has started a large-scale clinical trial for its anti-Covid pill, to test its ability to preventively reduce the risk of infection in those around a person who has contracted the disease.

5:30 p.m.

US President Joe Biden will receive his third vaccine on Monday, the White House announces.

The United States last week authorized the injection of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people over 65 years of age.

2:50 p.m.

Thailand will reduce the quarantine for travelers vaccinated to seven days from October 1, authorities said on Monday, as the kingdom seeks to save a tourism industry hit by the pandemic.

Tourism accounted for a fifth of Thailand’s national income before the pandemic, but severe restrictions on travelers to fight the virus have shrunken the tide of tens of millions of foreign visitors, causing the worst economic performance in over 20 years old.

2:36 p.m.

The risk of a rise in the number of job seekers “is real” in the United Kingdom with the end of the government short-time work program on Thursday, economists from the Resolution Foundation warn Monday, especially as it occurs in at the same time as a drop in social minimums.

The government aid program “helped prevent catastrophic increases in unemployment” at the height of the pandemic, but “the risk of increased unemployment and inactivity (…) is still real”, says Daniel Tomlinson, economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank.





12:36

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,744,890 worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from from official sources Monday at 10:00 GMT.

More than 231,740,830 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly evaluated part retains symptoms for weeks or even months.

10:22

The regional transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités announced Monday that it had suspended its payments to the RATP and the SNCF, for lack of having reached an agreement with the State from which it is claiming a subsidy of 1.3 billion d euros to compensate for losses linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ile-de-France Mobilités has suspended payments to RATP and SNCF,” a spokesperson for the regional institution chaired by Valérie Pécresse told AFP, adding that “tight negotiations continue with Matignon”.

09:56

The Covid-19 epidemic continues to spread in New Caledonia, causing the death of around ten people a day and the saturation of hospitals, which received this weekend the reinforcement of a hundred caregivers from the sanitary reserve.

Covid-free for more than 18 months, the French archipelago in the South Pacific has been facing an outbreak of Covid-19 cases since September 6 due to the highly contagious Delta variant. According to the latest figures released Monday by the local government, 31 people have died in the past three days, bringing the total to 93, almost all unvaccinated.

07:44

Vaccinated residents of Sydney will finally emerge from a lockdown of more than three months in mid-October, authorities said on Monday, unveiling a “plan for freedom” as the number of cases declines in the city. Stay-at-home requirements must be lifted in Sydney and New South Wales when full immunization rates exceed 70%, a target Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian expects to achieve on October 11. .

For the first time in more than three months, pubs, restaurants and shops will then be able to reopen to vaccinated customers and friends and families living in Australia’s largest city will be able to come together again.

06:03

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday as the number of cases recorded in his delegation returning from the UN General Assembly in New York fell from three to four, the government said. “The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, tested negative for Covid-19 this Sunday at the Alvorada Palace,” said a statement, without specifying whether the head of state, placed in solitary confinement on his return New York on Wednesday, will resume operations on Monday or be tested for a second time beforehand.