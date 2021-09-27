DIRECT. Covid-19: the epidemic continues to grow in New Caledonia

The essential Yesterday in France, 7,994 patients were hospitalized for a Covid-19 infection. This is far less than the 8,887 patients hospitalized a week ago. Of these patients, 1,577 are in critical care due to the severity of their symptoms (1,832 a week ago).

New contaminations are also falling: 4,709 new positive cases were identified in 24 hours, after 5,814 last Tuesday. 14 new deaths have been recorded.

Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed last night the end of free tests on October 15, except for medical reasons. The government also wishes to maintain it for minors.

In 2020 and 2021, the pandemic cost the State between 170 and 200 billion euros, between exceptional expenditure and loss of revenue, said Minister of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt last night.

In the Upper Austria region, the anti-vaccine party MFG (Individual Freedoms and Fundamental Rights) founded only five weeks ago won 7.5% of the vote and entered the regional parliament.

Follow the events of the day live:

9:30 am. The epidemic continues to spread in New Caledonia. Case-free for more than 18 months, the South Pacific archipelago has been facing an outbreak of cases since September 6. 31 people have died in the past three days, bringing the total casualties to 93, almost all unvaccinated. 52 patients are hospitalized in intensive care at the Koutio Medipole. “The saturation of our Covid beds is 85 to 95%. (…) Of the 500 hospital beds, there are 400 Covid beds, which is absolutely colossal, ”Thierry de Greslan, president of the Médipôle establishment medical commission, told RRB radio on Monday.

On Saturday, 109 caregivers from the health reserve arrived from metropolitan France to help local doctors, and the 70 caregivers already dispatched to New Caledonia last week.

9:20 a.m. “Within a year, we will be able to return to a normal life.” This is the prognosis made on Sunday evening on American television by the CEO of Pfizer. Albert Bourla assured ABC that it was possible to provide vaccines “and” doses for boosters, as the United States began to revaccinate those over 65. He felt that there would likely be new variants around the world, but predicted that there will be vaccines to counter these strains.

9 hours. In Iran. Despite the devastation caused by the coronavirus – more than 119,000 dead – there is still great mistrust of vaccination. In the holy city of Qom, 17,000 vaccines were administered daily out of a capacity of 30,000, according to the head of the provincial health department, Mohammad Reza Qadir, to the Associated Press. Religion would be the main reason for refusal.

8.45 a.m. In Britain, teens called on to be vaccinated. In the Daily Telegraph, the Minister of Education Nadhim Zahawi asks them to be vaccinated with “the same urgency and the same vigor” as adults.

8:30 am. The situation is hardly improving in the USA. The average number of daily deaths in the United States increased by about 20% last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Health. The country is in 45th position on the list of vaccinated countries. 64.5% of Americans 12 and older have received a full immunization schedule.

8:22 a.m. Australia and Delta. The Delta variant is at the origin of 68% of the 100,000 cases of coronavirus observed in the country-continent. This is why they were listed from mid-June, when the mutation set foot on Australian soil.

8:15 am. Three deaths in September in Delhi. India’s capital territory has 26 million inhabitants and performs approximately 62,000 tests every day. 29 were found to be positive. 95 areas remain confined, the lowest proportion recorded since a terrible wave swept over India in the spring.

8 hours. The pandemic is calming down in New South Wales. At the heart of the worst wave seen in Australia, the state, which will be able to deconfin people vaccinated on October 11 (read below at 6:35 a.m.), recorded 787 new local cases in 24 hours, against 961 the day before. The state recorded 12 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the latest outbreak to 309.

7.45 a.m. The United States is launching the third injection. “If you have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are over 65, a high risk adult or a frontline worker, you can now receive a free Pfizer booster six months after your second injection,” tweeted US Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday.

If you have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are over 65, an adult at high-risk, or a frontline worker, you are now eligible to receive a free Pfizer booster six months after your second shot. pic.twitter.com/kX9n4tTbpU

– Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2021

7:30 am. In New York, legal battle around the vaccination of teachers. This Monday was in principle the deadline for education personnel to receive their first dose of compulsory vaccine against Covid-19 in the state, which has the largest educational community in the country. But on Friday night, a judge suspended this obligation. Three judges are due to consider the matter on Monday or tomorrow.

As of Friday, 82% of employees in the department had received a vaccine, including 88% of teachers.

7:15 am. In the United States, the Covid has reduced life expectancy by 2.2 years. The pandemic has slashed gains in life expectancy over the past 5.6 years, the largest proportion since World War II, according to a study released this morning by the University of Oxford.

29 countries were studied: Europe, the United States and Chile. In 27, life expectancy has declined. In 22, she declined for more than six months. men lost more than a year in 15 countries, compared to 11 countries for women. In the United States, men lost 2.2 years compared to 2019. “The fact that our results highlight such a large impact directly attributable to Covid shows how devastating the shock has been for many countries”, said Dr Ridhi Kashyap, co-lead author of the article published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

7 hours. A pilgrimage to Senegal attracts thousands of people. A large crowd of worshipers converged on Sunday in the holy city of Touba, in the center of the country. The pilgrimage of the Grand Magal commemorates the anniversary of the sending into exile, by the French colonial authorities, of the founder of the Mourides, Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba (1853-1927), known as Serigne Touba. The Mourides, of Sufi (Sunni) obedience, form one of the four main brotherhoods which continue to play a preponderant role in the daily life of Senegalese, more than 90% of whom are Muslims. Their leaders are highly respected figures.

The holy city of Touba has become the second largest city in Senegal, with more than 1.5 million inhabitants. AFP / Carmen Abd Ali AFP or licensors

“Last year, there was the pandemic, there weren’t too many people, but this year (…) the crowd is enormous,” notes Cheikh Abdoul Ahad Mbacké, an official of the organization. The Sufi brotherhoods had initially canceled gatherings in March 2020 but the Mourides had maintained the Magal the following October, while forcing the faithful to wear the mask and respect physical distancing. This year, the mask is required in the mosque, at the entrance of which antiseptic gel is distributed.

6:35 am. Sydney is considering lifting the lockdown on October 11. The confinement will have lasted three and a half months. Vaccinated residents of Sydney will be able to leave their homes again on that date, when the full vaccination rate is expected to exceed 70%. Sporting events and weddings will once again be possible. Likewise, pubs, restaurants and shops will reopen. “There is only this week and next week to go. We’re almost there, almost, let’s not give up at the last minute, ”Gladys Berejiklian, the Prime Minister of New South Wales, called on Monday. According to the “plan for freedom”, unvaccinated adults will have to wait at least until December 1, when 90% of the population of age to be vaccinated should be vaccinated.

The capital Canberra, confined since mid-August, will lift its restrictions on October 15.

6:25 am. Broadway is back. While the famous New York theaters reopened on September 14, the Tony Awards last night rewarded the best “musicals” of the 2019-2020 season, abruptly interrupted by the Covid. And it is a play set in France that won ten awards: “Moulin Rouge! », Adapted from the film by Baz Luhrmann.

6:20 am. SOS Doctors on strike. The federation of associations of liberal doctors SOS Médecins announced Sunday a “total stop” of the activity for 24 hours from 8 am this morning. She wants to “alert the French to the planned disappearance of the home visit”.

6:10 am. Positive cases in the Brazilian delegation. Four cases were reported in the delegation attending the UN General Assembly in New York. Pedro Guimaraes has been isolated since Wednesday in Brazil, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, tested positive in New York, is still in a hotel room. The other two positive cases are President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, MP, and a diplomat.

Contact case, President Jair Bolsonaro assured him to be negative. It is not known for the moment whether he will respect an isolation. Unvaccinated, he has been seen in New York several times without a mask.