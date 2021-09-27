Disappearance of Gabrielle Petito: her boyfriend Brian Laundrie tracked down by a famous headhunter

The disappearance of young Gabrielle Petito has marked the Web in recent days. For good reason, the young 22-year-old influencer – who left in early July 2021 for a four-month trip to the west coast of the United States – has not returned from her journey. Declared missing since September 11, 2021, Gabrielle Petito had left in her van (fitted out for the occasion) with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. But in early September, the latter returned to his home without the young woman. Not to mention that on his return, the young man of 23 years did not wish to divulge any information on the disappearance of his girlfriend. Suspicious behavior in the eyes of the American police forces who are currently looking for him.

Only a few days after the disappearance of the young woman, Brian Laundrie has also evaporated in nature. The latter is now being hunted down by the police in North Port (the city where he is from) who wish to obtain additional information on the strange disappearance of Gabrielle Petito. But on September 22, the police said they found the body of a young woman, in the state of Wyoming, corresponding to the description of Gabrielle Petito. A “homocide“in the eyes of the medical examiner who examined the body.





Brian Laundrie is wanted by a headhunter

Although no information has so far confirmed that the body found is that of the young woman, all suspicion is on her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. An investigation was then opened by the police to look for Brian Laundrie. Something that also wants to do the famous American headhunter, Dog The Bounty Hunter. His real name Duane Chapman, he is the star of a television show where he tracks people on the run. And his latest target? None other than Brian Laundrie! According to his remarks at the Fox, Saturday, September 25, the headhunter claimed to receive several reports on the young man in his personal messaging. Currently, he is also looking for her.

However, based on the information he has gathered, Dog believes that the fugitive is currently in the area of ​​the Appalachian Trail, a hiking trail very well known to Brian Laundrie. It remains to be seen if his research will succeed …