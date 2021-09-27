Do Leïla Bekhti and Tahar Rahim have children?

Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti have been married for over ten years. A love that they have been able to preserve over the years by cultivating great discretion in their personal life. But the actress decided to talk about her family life in the columns of the magazine Psychologies, which she made the front page of in October. She recounts in particular her last pregnancy.

He is one of the most glamorous couples in French cinema. Players Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti met on the set of the movie A prophet, directed by Jacques Audiard in 2009. A relationship that quickly turned into a marriage in 2010. Seven years later, the couple welcomed their first child, a little boy named Souleiman.

In November 2019, Leïla Bekhti announces in Paris Match be pregnant with her second child. “I am pregnant and happy ”, she had confided. She will finally give birth in February 2020 of a little girl. And last June, Paris Match reveals that the actress is the proud mother of a third child. “Married, three children “, title the magazine, without specifying the sex of the baby. This third surprise pregnancy is long remained secret. But the actress chose to break the secret in the October issue of Psychologies, which it makes the front page. “At the time, the announcement of my last pregnancy was a shock, an upheaval of the body, the brain, everything … But that baby was there, and it was like that “, said Leïla Bekhti.

The actress, who has chained film projects in recent years, had to try to reconcile his family life and his professional life. “If I had been told that I would give birth twice in the same year, that I would have three children in four years, and that, over the same period, I would shoot ten films …, I would have said: ‘Thumb, I’m not able’ “, Leïla Bekhti jokes today in the monthly. “My life anchors me, and with three young children, it’s a happy mess – I was really afraid of days that are similar …It makes me feel good”, summarizes Leïla Bekhti.

“I wanted to live my pregnancies to the fullest”

Tahar Rahim’s wife also managed to accept his body, despite repeated pregnancies. “I freed myself from the gaze of others … except that of my children (…) Motherhood taught me to live with my doubts, to accept who I am. Still happy: I lived, for three years, with 27 extra pounds. My body was that of a mother, more than that of an actress … “ What does not have it “prevented from turning”, nor of “to live”, as she confides. “I was in total letting go, I wanted to live my pregnancies to the fullest and I do not regret it : I love to eat so much!“, specifies the actress.

Leïla Bekhti will star in the film The Unquiet, by Joachim Lafosse, which is scheduled for release on September 29. We will also find it soon in Vengeance at the triple gallop, by Alex Lutz and Arthur Sanigou, at the cinema on October 4.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge