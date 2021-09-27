Dragon Ball Kakumei: the fan manga gets a second chapter

Dragon Ball has been a dream for spectators, readers and gamers for almost 40 years. And as the license continues with Dragon Ball Super, fans are designing their own adventures, too.

Last August, French fans Darkow, Reenko and Poisson Labo published the first chapter of Dragon Ball Kakumai, which opens a new story arc right after Episode 131 of the anime marking the end of the Tournament of Power. This manga unofficial is therefore part of the continuity of the anime Dragon Ball Super, offering a “Zero Universe” whose aesthetic takes the general pencil stroke of Toriyama while bringing a rather original style, and a story that deals with imagining the consequences of the vows made by C-17.

The general rendering is quite striking, and we invite you to take a look at these chapters, which have very successful boards. However, fans may be overwhelmed by the vibe of this fan-manga, more violent and darker than the original work.

Credit: Dragon Ball Kakumei – Ashaproject



To discover the two chapters published, go to Facebook page creators or directly

on Mangadraft.