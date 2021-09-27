Dune: what do the characters look like in the 2021, 2000 and 1984 versions?

Denis Villeneuve, David Lynch or John Harrison: each director has imagined in his own way the Atréides, the Harkonnen and the Fremen of “Dune”. Back in pictures on the distributions of the two feature films of 2021 and 1984 and of the mini-series of 2000.
Deemed unsuitable, the science fiction monument Dune has inspired the big and small screen four times since its release in 1965: an aborted film by Alejandro Jodorowsky developed between 1973 and 1977, a cursed film disowned by David Lynch in 1984, a mini-series in 2000 and a feature film event entrusted to Denis Villeneuve in 2021. A look back at the distribution of each of these adaptations and the different faces chosen to tell on the screen the galactic, political and spiritual epic imagined by Frank Herbert.
Duc Leto Atreides
Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Jürgen Prochnow
Dune (miniseries, 2000): William Hurt
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Oscar Isaac
Dune (Alejandro Jodorowsky, abandoned project): David Carradine
Gurney Halleck
Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Patrick Stewart
Dune (mini-series, 2000): PH Moriarty
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Josh Brolin
Duncan Idaho
Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Richard Jordan
Dune (miniseries, 2000): James Watson
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Jason Momoa
Dune (Alejandro Jodorowsky, abandoned project): Alain Delon
Dr. Wellington Yueh
Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Dean Stockwell
Dune (miniseries, 2000): Robert Russell
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Chen Chang
Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Kenneth McMillan
Dune (miniseries, 2000): Ian McNeice
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Stellan Skarsgård
Dune (Alejandro Jodorowsky, abandoned project): Orson Welles
Glossu “The Beast” Rabban
Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Paul L. Smith
Dune (miniseries, 2000): László I. Kish
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Dave Bautista
Piter De Vries
Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Brad Dourif
Dune (miniseries, 2000): Jan Unger
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): David Dastmalchian
Dune (Alejandro Jodorowsky, abandoned project): Udo Kier
Chani
Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Sean Young
Dune (miniseries, 2000): Barbora Kodetová
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Zendaya
Shai-Hulud, the sand worms