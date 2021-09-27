Dune: what do the characters look like in the 2021, 2000 and 1984 versions?

Deemed unsuitable, the science fiction monument Dune has inspired the big and small screen four times since its release in 1965: an aborted film by Alejandro Jodorowsky developed between 1973 and 1977, a cursed film disowned by David Lynch in 1984, a mini-series in 2000 and a feature film event entrusted to Denis Villeneuve in 2021. A look back at the distribution of each of these adaptations and the different faces chosen to tell on the screen the galactic, political and spiritual epic imagined by Frank Herbert.