    Dune: what do the characters look like in the 2021, 2000 and 1984 versions?

    Denis Villeneuve, David Lynch or John Harrison: each director has imagined in his own way the Atréides, the Harkonnen and the Fremen of “Dune”. Back in pictures on the distributions of the two feature films of 2021 and 1984 and of the mini-series of 2000.

    Deemed unsuitable, the science fiction monument Dune has inspired the big and small screen four times since its release in 1965: an aborted film by Alejandro Jodorowsky developed between 1973 and 1977, a cursed film disowned by David Lynch in 1984, a mini-series in 2000 and a feature film event entrusted to Denis Villeneuve in 2021. A look back at the distribution of each of these adaptations and the different faces chosen to tell on the screen the galactic, political and spiritual epic imagined by Frank Herbert.

    Duc Leto Atreides


    Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Jürgen Prochnow
    Dune (miniseries, 2000): William Hurt
    Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Oscar Isaac
    Dune (Alejandro Jodorowsky, abandoned project): David Carradine

    Gurney Halleck


    Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Patrick Stewart
    Dune (mini-series, 2000): PH Moriarty
    Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Josh Brolin

    Duncan Idaho


    Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Richard Jordan
    Dune (miniseries, 2000): James Watson
    Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Jason Momoa
    Dune (Alejandro Jodorowsky, abandoned project): Alain Delon

    Dr. Wellington Yueh


    Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Dean Stockwell
    Dune (miniseries, 2000): Robert Russell
    Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Chen Chang


    Baron Vladimir Harkonnen


    Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Kenneth McMillan
    Dune (miniseries, 2000): Ian McNeice
    Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Stellan Skarsgård
    Dune (Alejandro Jodorowsky, abandoned project): Orson Welles

    Glossu “The Beast” Rabban


    Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Paul L. Smith
    Dune (miniseries, 2000): László I. Kish
    Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Dave Bautista

    Piter De Vries


    Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Brad Dourif
    Dune (miniseries, 2000): Jan Unger
    Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): David Dastmalchian
    Dune (Alejandro Jodorowsky, abandoned project): Udo Kier

    Chani


    Dune (David Lynch, 1984): Sean Young
    Dune (miniseries, 2000): Barbora Kodetová
    Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021): Zendaya

    Shai-Hulud, the sand worms


    Aslam

