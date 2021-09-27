Elections in Germany: Greens, liberals … who are the kingmakers?

WOLFGANG RATTAY / Reuters Christian Lindner, the spokesman for the German liberals of the FDP, is expected to be alongside the Greens of Annalena Baerbock one of the most courted leaders in the aim of forming a government coalition (photo taken in Bonn on September 20).

GERMANY – They are the ones who have the power to appoint Angela Merkel’s successor as head of Germany. After the legislative elections on Sunday, September 26, which saw the SPD (center-left) ahead of the CDU (center-right) by around 1.5 points, the two parties are now trying to convince the parties that arrived after them to join them for form a government coalition.

Indeed, the Greens of Annalena Baerbock and the Liberals of the FDP both obtained more than 10% of the vote. They are therefore allies necessary and unavoidable to obtain a sufficient majority to govern. On the other hand, the option of a vast left-wing coalition between the SPD, the Greens and Die Linke (radical left) now seems ruled out, because of the too low score of the latter.

The Greens, disappointed but unavoidable

Sunday evening, the sympathizers and the persons in charge of Die Grünen – the Greens in German – lived a necessarily paradoxical evening. With 14.8% of the vote, they certainly achieved their best score in such a ballot, and at the same time, after having been at the top of the polls at nearly 28% for a time, they could not but be disappointed by their result. .

The fact remains that they are undoubtedly the only party guaranteed to enter the government when it is formed. Whether in a left-wing majority with the SPD and Die Linke, or in a government of compromise with the CDU, now deprived of Angela Merkel.





Thus, after admitting that the result was not up to their expectations, the 40-year-old leader Annalena Baerbock and her partner Robert Habeck both refused to rule out an alliance with one or the other. of the formations which arrived at the head of the ballot. Driven by a dynamic and a global context for their ideas, they are keen to return to the government as a minority partner, like what they had done from 1998 to 2005 during the terms of Gerhard Schröder.

And their Sunday night score guarantees them to be able to weigh with all their weight in the negotiations, perhaps to the point of imposing on the political agenda some of their flagship measures such as the acceleration of the exit of coal or an untimely end. production of cars running on fossil fuels.

For the FDP, how far will the compromise go?

Along with the Greens, Christian Lindner’s liberals are the party that won the most votes among the first-time voters. The proof that they represent, in the eyes of a part of the electorate in any case, a credible alternative to the conventional formations which govern for decades (during the last three governments, the SPD was an ally of the CDU).

However, it remains to be seen how far they are prepared to go to take part in the next government. Because this rather right-wing party, if it can put forward the 11.5% of the votes won on Sunday, may not be able to give up some of its convictions to ally with environmentalists, and even less with Die Linke, and thus form a broad coalition.

The Greens and the FDP, who will offer the Chancellery to the CDU or the SPD if they agree on a partner, remain “better enemies” with visions that are difficult to reconcile. The Liberals, for their part, want to protect the company at all costs by refusing tax increases and state intervention, while absolutely maintaining budgetary rigor. Conversely, the Greens campaigned by promoting a whole battery of social measures (increase in the minimum wage, massive investments in an ecological transition, taxes for the biggest fortunes and the biggest salaries …).

In 2017, Christian Lindner’s party had for a time discussed with the Greens and the CDU, before finally backing down in the face of the renouncements necessary for the conclusion of such an alliance (called the “Jamaica” coalition, with the three colors black, green and yellow of its participants). At the time, they explained “it is better not to govern than to govern badly”.

A position that could have changed four years later … The proof: the Greens and the FDP have already agreed on one point: because of their status as kingmakers (if they agree) better worth that they start by discussing together before going to see the CDU and the SPD.