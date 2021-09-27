Elections in Germany: the Social Democrats in the lead, uncertainties over Angela Merkel’s succession

The Social Democrats (SPD), led by Olaf Scholz, take first place with 25.7% of the vote, according to provisional official results, closely followed by the Christian Democrats (CDU-CSU) of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and led by Armin Laschet with 24.1% of the vote, a record low. The Conservatives had never fallen below the 30% threshold. This is a stinging setback for the chancellor’s camp as she is due to retire from politics.

The Germans were called to vote this Sunday, September 26 to elect the deputies who will form the Bundestag, who themselves will be called upon to form a new government. And the results of these elections are proving to be tight.

“It is clear that the SPD won”, welcomed the secretary general of the party, Lars Klingbeil, calling for the formation of the future government. “We have the mandate to form a government. Olaf Scholz will become chancellor”. Olaf Scholz himself spoke of a “big success” and introduced himself as the “next chancellor”. “What is certain is that many citizens” voted SPD because “they want a change of government, and also because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz”, launched the candidate.

But Armin Laschet, a candidate for the Conservative Party, also said he wanted to form a government despite his party’s historic decline. “We will do our utmost to form a government under the leadership of the Union (CDU-CSU)” did he declare. A little earlier the secretary general of the CDU Paul Ziemak spoke of “bitter losses” in the face of first estimates. And for good reason, the party had never yet collected less than 30% of the votes: in 2017, already in decline, it had all the same obtained 32.8% of the votes. An additional symbol of this collapse: the constituency of Angela Merkel, in which she had been elected deputy since 1990, fell into the hands of the SPD.

Mr. Laschet is the big loser of the evening, and he will have to be very persuasive to avoid relegating his camp to the opposition benches for the first time since 2005.

The Greens, a favorite time of the poll, miss the boat with 14.8%, according to the latest estimates. Their candidate, Annalena Baerbock, admitted her “personal mistakes”, throughout a campaign that has aligned her blunders and embarrassing revelations about her. Little reason for satisfaction: they beat their record of 2009, when they had obtained 10.7% of the vote, and could win the mayoralty of Berlin.

The Liberals of the FDP (right), fourth with around 11.5%, appear to be the “kingmakers” essential for building a future coalition.

The far right of the AfD, whose entry into the Bundestag was the highlight of the 2017 election, confirms its roots in the German political landscape. But with between 10 and 11%, this party undermined by internal conflicts, is down slightly compared to four years ago (12.6%).