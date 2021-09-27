Elections in Germany: two trans women elected, a first





Getty / Instagram Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik.

HISTORY – This is a first in Germany. Two trans women were elected to the Bundestag, the German parliament, in the federal elections on Sunday, September 26. Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik both ran under the colors of Die Grünen, the environmentalist party which obtained 14.8% of the vote and should play the “kingmakers” to allow the SPD or the CDU to obtain a sufficient majority to govern, in a coalition.

💙💗🤍💗💙 Yesterday, for the first time two out trans women have been elected to the German Parliament. Both of them are Green and both will do an amazing job as MPs – and there is a lot to do😘 Big congrats: @nyke_slawik and @GansGruen You’ve made history 💚✨😘🏳️‍⚧️🌈 pic.twitter.com/aYcU9CqahG – Terry Reintke (@TerryReintke) September 27, 2021

This historic result of the Greens therefore comes on top of the historic election of two trans women to the Bundestag. Three years ago, Bavarian Nuremberg candidate Tessa Ganserer had already become Germany’s first transgender regional deputy by coming out. “Personally, I had great difficulty in bringing myself to a coming out”, she told AFP a few weeks ago, for fear of the reactions of other parties, of the exposure to the public of her private life. , denigration on social networks, which would not fail to result from it. “But I had reached the end of my strength (…)”, she recalls. “I wanted to continue in politics, but I had to finally be myself and live as the woman I actually always have been”.

At the beginning of September, she strongly criticized the presence of her “deadname” (birth name) on the ballots for her candidacy for the general elections on Sunday, September 26. “It’s humiliating, it hurts me because I gave up this masculine name, which is simply false”, she explained to theAFP. If her male first name resurfaces, it is because she has not formally modified her administrative identity in protest against the complexity of the procedures. The procedure is long – it can last several years -, expensive, – up to 2000 euros -, and quite simply “contrary to human dignity”, she believes. A procedure, imposed by a law dating from the 1980s, which it now wishes to simplify.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the confidence shown by the voters, the ecologist wrote on Twitter after his election. I’m still very moved, but I can’t wait to start my new job in Berlin! My congratulations also to Nyke Slawik ”. “I still can’t believe it” Because her colleague, also a trans woman, also made history this Sunday. This is the first mandate of the 27-year-old elected official who had already stood for the legislative elections in 2017 and for the European Parliament in 2019. “I am still upset that my candidacy has generated such a big response in the media and I am happy with the many positive reactions from the queer community and beyond,” she told RP Online. A member of the Greens since 2009, she was notably a research assistant at the Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia. On her website, she says she is campaigning for a “more diverse society” and “a more courageous climate policy”. In a message posted on Instagram on Sunday evening, the chosen one wrote: “Madness! I still can’t believe it, but with this historic victory, I will be a member of the Bundestag. Thank you, thank you, thank you to all those who supported me and who voted GREEN today ”.

The Social Democrats and the Conservatives are each claiming leadership of the future government. In both cases, they will have to rely on other parties to form a majority, a priori the Greens and the Liberals of the FDP. The two camps hope to form a government by Christmas, just before the start of the French presidency of the European Union which begins on January 1 and will last six months.