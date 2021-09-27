electric and plug-in hybrid overtake diesel

New symbolic step in the electrification of the automotive market. In August, according to data from specialist Jato, sales of all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids exceeded those of diesel vehicles. And this therefore without taking into account the simple hybrid models! Connected vehicles represented 21% of registrations, against 20% for diesel.

The 100% electric market is driven by the arrival of new models. Thus, among the 10 most registered electric vehicles on the Old Continent last month, there is the Volkswagen ID.4 (4,624 sales), the Ford Mustang Mach-E (3,621) or the Skoda Enyaq (3,541). . August was also marked by the arrival of a first batch of Tesla Model Y, of which 3,478 units were finally delivered. On the plug-in hybrid side, the king of sales is the Ford Kuga (3,512 units).

However, it should be noted that this crossing of the curves occurs in a context that is always specific. Sales were at their lowest since 2014, with just 713,714 registrations. Deliveries are strongly impacted by the shortage of electronic components. Many European factories have been shut down since the start of the year. And when brands receive semiconductors, they often favor the production of hybrid and electric models, in order to meet their imposed CO2 quota.





However, the queen of sales is a low-cost car! As in July, the Dacia Sandero was the best-selling car in Europe! With 14,961 units, it kept the Volkswagen Golf (13,664 sales) and the Toyota Yaris (12,594) at bay. Note that the Duster was 4th, thus being the first SUV in August, just ahead of the Volkswagen T-Roc. Jato underlines the good start of the Cupra Formentor and Renault Arkana, which exceeded 4,300 sales in August.





