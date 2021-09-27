Elon Musk has big new ideas for Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Dogefather returns to the stage – As the crypto market turned green again in the middle of the week, Elon Musk came once again to play spoilers on Twitter. The billionaire made a sweeping proposal regarding Dogecoin (DOGE) right in the middle of a huge price rebound on Bitcoin (BTC).

Elon and the Doge, a feeling of déjà vu …

Elon musk, CEO Telsa and SpaceX, re-energizes DOGE fans and once again weighed heavily on cryptocurrency based on the infamous meme, suggesting that costs of Dogecoin had to absolutely lower to become a viable payment option.

Elon Musk’s response to Shibetoshi Nakamoto – Source: Twitter

Shibetoshi Nakamoto – “Robinhood announced portfolios, AMC CEO not only talked about accepting Dogecoin, but said it was the most interacting tweet he has ever done, the crypto finally seeing green. I have to say… ‘Today was a good day.’ “

Elon Musk – “It’s very important that DOOGE fees go down to make things like buying movie tickets viable. “ Exchanges of Shibetoshi Nakamoto and Elon Musk on Twitter

And hop ! Dogecoin takes a little jump

As is customary, the price of DOGE quickly rebounded after Musk’s tweet, as did the price of bitcoin.

Musk already had demand, on several occasions, updates and improvements of Dogecoin this year. He had expressed his request by responding to a tweet from the co-creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus.

“You clearly think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we have to figure out how to do this. “ Adam Aron, CEO of AMC

Aron previously conducted a Twitter poll that drew 140,000 votes in 24 hours, closing with 68% voices so thatAMC accepts Dogecoin. 9% said they were moving forward with cryptocurrency, even if they wouldn’t use it, while 23% said AMC shouldn’t bother with Dogecoin at all.

“The Dogecoin poll was by far my highest tweet ever. (…) In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most retweets, the most responses. “ Adam aron

Musk ‘liked’ this Dogecoin poll on Twitter, prompting Aron to qualify Musk of “quintessential innovation above all else”. It is somewhat reminiscent of the history of Cardano boss (ADA) who wanted to help Elon Musk improve Dogecoin.

Recall that the CEO of Tesla has become one of the biggest supporters of Dogecoin. In July, for example, during a live chat with Jack Dorsey on Twitter, the Dogefather had explained the ideas he had put forward for using dogecoin in order to “Maximize transaction rates and reduce transaction costs”.

Earlier this month, Musk also called an upgrade to the DOGE, designed to secure the Dogecoin blockchain and lower transaction fees, “important.” The project thus seems to be moving forward. In the meantime, a copy of Dogecoin appears to overshadow the original version.

